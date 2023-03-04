Troubling Tshiebwe

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kentucky All-American forward Oscar Tshiebwe didn't have his typical game when the Wildcats played the Arkansas Razorbacks earlier this season.

Not even close.

The Razorbacks -- twins Makhel and Makhi Mitchell in particular -- held Tshiebwe to 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 of 6 shooting and 1 free-throw attempt in 32 minutes.

Those subpar stats for Tshiebwe, a 6-9, 260-pound senior who was the national player of the year last season, help explain how the University of Arkansas won 88-73 in Rupp Arena on Feb. 7.

Tshiebwe, averaging 16.5 points and a national-leading 13.1 rebounds, will get another shot at Arkansas (19-11, 8-9 SEC) when the Razorbacks play No. 23 Kentucky (20-10, 11-6) at 1 p.m. today in Walton Arena.

"I think he's just got to be a little more active than he was in the last game," Kentucky assistant coach Bruiser Flint said. "Sometimes you've got to go to your game instead of waiting for your game to come to you.

"And that's what he's been doing. That's why he's been playing really well as of late."

Tshiebwe is averaging 20.3 points and 12.2 rebounds and has shot 62.1% from the field (41 of 66) and 80% (40 of 50) on free throws in the six games since Kentucky lost to Arkansas.

When the Razorbacks beat the Wildcats 75-73 in Walton Arena last season, Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds in 39 minutes.

But 6-10 Makhel Mitchell and 6-9 Makhi Mitchell, senior transfers from Rhode Island, weren't playing for the Razorbacks last season.

Makhel Mitchell scored a season-high 15 points and hit 7 of 9 shots in 29 minutes at Kentucky, but more impressively had 5 blocked shots, including 2 against Tshiebwe at the basket in a 3-second span midway through the second half.

Makhi Mitchell didn't have a blocked shot at Kentucky but played effective defense and had 9 rebounds and 4 points in 26 minutes.

"There really weren't any secrets. It was just the twins," Arkansas senior forward Kamani Johnson said when asked about how the Razorbacks defended Tshiebwe. "They did a great job on him.

"They're big, physical. So I think they just match up really, really well with [Tshiebwe]. I have confidence that they're going to duplicate it [today]."

Makhel Mitchell has played in 24 of the Razorbacks 30 games and is averaging 14.1 minutes, but he leads the team with 43 blocked shots. Makhi Mitchell, who has played in every game and is averaging 20.0 minutes, has 42 blocked shots.

"The twins did a good job of being physical," Flint said of their play against Tshiebwe. "They crowded him a lot. So he just didn't have that type of a game that he usually has for us.

"But I think that was sort of an eye-opener for him that night. People really criticized him for only getting seven points and seven rebounds. That's usually not a Tshiebwe outing.

"But I think since then he's realized, 'You know what? Sometimes I've just got to go at it myself.' "

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the Razorbacks did a good job at Kentucky of being aware of where Tshiebwe was on the floor at all times, but that doesn't mean today's game will play out similarly.

"Whatever happened last game, whether a player has a great game or a player struggles, it's kind of out the door," Musselman said. 'You look at Tshiebwe's average and can you hold him under his average? That's the goal with anyone we play who we deem a star player.

"We'll take a look at Oscar's numbers -- field goal percentage, number of free throws attempted that he has, the offensive rebounds that he averages, his point total, his efficiency numbers -- and we'll try to shrink those numbers to the best of our ability.

"Just under his average will be our goal with him in particular."

Arkansas freshman point guard Anthony Black said all of the Razorbacks who play need to have a role in trying to slow down Tshiebwe.

"Basketball is five on five, first of all," Black said. "Against really good players, you've got to help your teammates out. We've got to paint the picture like we're clogging the lane. Like he doesn't have a lot of space to just move around.

"We're going to try and make him play in crowds. He's a really good player, so we've got to help our bigs out, but at the end of the day trust that they're going to get the job done."

Arkansas men vs. No. 23 Kentucky

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 19-11, 8-9 SEC; Kentucky 20-10, 11-6

SERIES Kentucky leads 33-14

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV CBS

STREAMING Paramount Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

KENTUCKY

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Cason Wallace, 6-4, Fr.11.73.5

G Antonio Reeves, 6-5, Sr.3.42.1

F Oscar Tshiebwe, 6-9, Sr.16.513.1

F Jacob Toppin, 6-9, Sr.12.06.9

F Chris Livingston, 6-6, Fr.6.43.8

COACH John Calipari (385–111 in 14 seasons at Kentucky 830-251 in 31 seasons overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Anthony Black, 6-7, Fr.12.75.0

G Nick Smith, 6-5, Fr.12.81.6

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, Jr.10.94.0

F Jordan Walsh, 6-7, Fr.7.04.0

F Makhi Mitchell, 6-9, Sr.6.95.7

COACH Eric Musselman (92-39 in 4 seasons at Arkansas, 202-73 in 8 seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

KentuckyArkansas

74.7Points for74.7

67.3Points against66.5

+8.6Rebound margin+2.8

-0.1Turnover margin+1.5

45.7FG pct.48.0

36.13-pt pct.32.1

70.4FT pct.69.2

CHALK TALK Arkansas beat Kentucky 88-73 at Rupp Arena on Feb. 7. Ricky Council scored 20 points for the Razorbacks, Anthony Black had 19 and Davonte Davis and Makhel Mitchell each had 15. Cason Wallace led the Wildcats with 24 points ... Council, a junior guard who has played off the bench in recent games, is averaging a team-high 16.6 points. He is 18 points shy of 1,000 for his career, including two seasons at Wichita State ... Arkansas forward Kamani Johnson will be honored before the game as the lone senior who is exhausting his eligibility this season ... If Kentucky wins, it will clinch a double-bye in the SEC Tournament ... John Calipari is 13-9 against Arkansas in games as the coach at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky ... Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas will call today's game for CBS.