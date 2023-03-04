UALR off to final thanks to defense

Southeast Missouri State Coach Rekha Patterson wasn't going to wait any longer to take her first timeout Friday afternoon.

Patterson's Redhawks, not even a quarter into their Ohio Valley Conference Tournament semifinal against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, were already down 13-2 and had gone scoreless for nearly eight minutes.

She surely couldn't have been surprised. These same Trojans had held Southeast Missouri State to a combined 84 points in two matchups this season, including a pair of four-point quarters last month in Little Rock.

It was fitting that the nation's fourth-ranked scoring defense was how UALR was going to earn its spot in the Ohio Valley final.

The top-seeded Trojans smothered the No. 4 seed Redhawks at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., coming away with a 49-35 victory and the opportunity to face third-seeded Tennessee Tech with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake this afternoon.

Sali Kourouma, as has so often been the case for UALR this season, was her ruthless self on the offensive end, pouring in a game-high 25 points boosted by a 8-of-9 effort at the free-throw line while also grabbing 10 rebounds to complete a double-double.

Southeast Missouri State shot 27.3% from the field, committed 18 turnovers that led to 14 UALR points and posted its lowest offensive output since Dec. 2015.

"It was a great defensive effort on our part, and if we hadn't done that, I don't think could have won the game," Coach Joe Foley said. "The whole second semester [has been about] getting themselves prepared, knowing that they can get stops, that they depend on getting stops."

Twice, the Redhawks surged, trying in vain to put some kind of game pressure on UALR (21-9), which has now won 13 straight and lost just once since Dec. 21.

Southeast Missouri State (16-15) responded to its head coach's early timeout with an extended 10-3 run spanning the first and second quarters, cutting its deficit to 16-12. The Trojans countered with the next four points, pushing their lead out to eight and, eventually, 25-16 at halftime.

The Redhawks came charging once after UALR scored the first four points of the third quarter, pulling to within 30-27 after an 11-1 push over 3:36.

Yet again, the Trojans had the necessary answer, keeping Southeast Missouri State without a point for eight more minutes across the third and fourth quarters while pushing their advantage back to nine.

"We know every team's going to give us their best game, so we knew that we would have to game playing poised," Tia Harvey said.

Both Foley and Harvey lamented about UALR's disjointed offense. The Trojans shot 15 of 41 from the field themselves and needed to count on Kourouma for more than half of their scoring.

The Redhawks did create some issues with an extended half-court zone press, but with 18-of-25 shooting from the free-throw line and 14 second-chance points off eight offensive rebounds, UALR managed enough offensive to survive the first of two one-game seasons.

All that stands between the Trojans and a seventh NCAA Tournament appearance is Tennessee Tech.

"I don't think any team in the tournament depends on defense as much as we do, so [the quick turnaround is] a little bit tougher on us," Foley said. "But we've got to get it done."





At a glance

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

At Ford Center

Evansville, Ind.

SEMIFINALS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

UALR 49, SE Missouri State 35

Tennessee Tech 66, Eastern Illinois 61

CHAMPIONSHIP

TODAY’S GAME All times Central

UALR vs. Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.



