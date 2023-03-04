UAPB men’s capsule

UAPB men vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 5:30 p.m. today

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alcorn State 17-12, 14-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 10-20, 6-11

SERIES Alcorn State leads 15-8

TV None

RADIO 99.3-FM, The Beat

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Dekedran Thorn, 6-4, Jr.8.93.0

F Jeremiah Kendall, 6-6, Jr.11.57.0

F Dontrell McQuarter, 6-7, Sr.7.24.2

G Byron Joshua, 5-11, So.10.43.7

G Oddyst Walker, 6-2, Sr.6.02.6

COACH Landon Bussie (40-42 in third season at Alcorn State and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.11.83.9

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.4.85.2

G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.4.62.1

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.17.84.6

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.13.24.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-44 in second season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alcorn StateUAPB

67.5Points for67.2

71.2Points against70.0

+0.8Rebound margin-1.9

+2.2Turnover margin+0.6

41.0FG pct.39.5

29.63-pt pct.32.2

72.5FT pct.72.6

CHALK TALK A win today for Alcorn State would give it at least a share of the Southwestern Athletic Conference regular-season title. ... The nine free throws that UAPB attempted Thursday against Jackson State was its lowest since it began conference play on Jan. 2. ... The Braves have won eight of their last nine games and 14 of their past 16 overall. ... The Golden Lions' current eight-game losing streak is its longest since the 2020-21 season. ... Alcorn State had a 24-point, second-half lead when the teams met on Feb. 4 but had to hold on to grab a 70-67 victory.

-- Erick Taylor