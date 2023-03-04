UAPB teams defeated at home

Kylen Milton scored 21 points and Shaun Doss Jr. had 18 more, but the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions fell to the Jackson State University Tigers 67-63 at home Thursday for their eighth loss in a row.

The loss puts UAPB one game behind Bethune-Cookman University for eighth place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with one game remaining, at 5:30 p.m. today against Alcorn State University. The top eight teams in the conference qualify for next week's SWAC tournament.

Milton led the Golden Lions (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) with 21 points and six assists. Doss tacked on 18 points, two steals and two blocks and Chris Greene helped out with 10 points.

The UAPB offense poured in 10 threes on 29 attempts. Doss was the most prolific shooter for the Golden Lions, draining three treys in the contest. Trejon Ware led the way individually for the Golden Lions with four steals.

The UAPB defense was a problem in Thursday's game, forcing 19 Jackson State turnovers while committing 14. Those takeaways turned into 25 points on the other end of the floor.

After falling behind 11-10, UAPB went on a 9-0 run with 9:21 left in the first half, culminating in a 3 from Milton to take a 19-11 lead. The Golden Lions then maintained that lead and entered halftime with a 34-26 advantage. UAPB relied on its 3-point shooting in the period, knocking down eight shots to account for 24 of its 34 points.

Jackson State improved to 12-18 and 11-6.

WOMEN

Jackson State 56, UAPB 42

In Pine Bluff, the Lady Lions (11-16, 9-8 SWAC) kept it close against the SWAC regular-season champions going into the fourth quarter, when Jackson State (19-8, 16-1) outscored them 23-12.

Daphane White scored 18 points, tallied nine rebounds and had three blocks to power the Lady Tigers. Ti'lan Boler totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Coriah Beck had 15 points, two steals, two assists and four rebounds to lead UAPB. Maori Davenport added eight points in the loss.

UAPB is tied for sixth with Bethune-Cookman in the SWAC but just one game ahead of Alcorn State, which will visit the Lady Lions for a 3 p.m. tipoff today.