UAPB women’s capsule

UAPB women vs. Alcorn State

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Alcorn State 12-16, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 11-16, 9-8

SERIES Alcorn State leads 13-11

TV None

RADIO 99.3-FM, The Beat

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Alcorn State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Destiny Brown, 6-3, So.13.38.6

F Tyginae Wright, 5-9, Sr.8.42.3

F Nakia Cheatham, 6-0, Jr.6.76.0

G Zy'Nyia White, 5-6, So.9.72.9

G Ashanti Backus, 5-4, Jr.2.21.0

COACH Nate Kilbert (22-51 in third season at Alcorn State, 79-235 in 10th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.9.36.2

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.9.16.8

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.11.04.8

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.8.72.7

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.8.05.1

COACH Dawn Thornton (34-72 in fourth season at UAPB and 76-129 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Alcorn StateUAPB

64.0Points for64.4

66.1Points against67.3

-1.3Rebound margin+2.5

0.0Turnover margin-1.5

37.6FG pct.39.8

28.93-pt pct.23.7

61.5FT pct.59.5

CHALK TALK A victory today would clinch a spot in the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament for UAPB. The Golden Lions will still be in a good spot to earn a berth even with a loss. ... Alcorn State has won its last two contests to put itself in position to make the league tournament. ... Jackson State held UAPB to a season-low 42 points Thursday. ... The Golden Lions' seven assists in their previous game tied for their lowest total in SWAC play. ... The Braves lead the conference in assists (13.8/game) and is second in blocked shots (4.25/game).

-- Erick Taylor