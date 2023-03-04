WC choirs earn top marks at competition

Watson Chapel choirs earned a Composite Level ll excellent rating during their Choral Performance Assessment (CPA) March 2 at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. The judges recommended the Watson Chapel High School choir for the state competition.

Each choir sang two songs. The junior high choir sang "In Terra Pax" and "Let There Be Peace," with solos by Jayden Carroll and Matthew Givens, while the high school sang "Pie Jesu" and "Shut De Do," with solos by Shanice Green and Mon'Tavion Haywood.

They were accompanied on the piano by Faron Wilson. Jessie Clemmons served as the chaperone, according to a news release.

"We are super Wildcat proud of our students," said Janet Johnson, choral director at Watson Chapel High School.

"This was the first time that the Watson Chapel Junior High choir attended CPA, and they performed very well! The Watson Chapel high school choir received a Level llR rating on its stage performance. The R means the (judges) recommended them for the state-level Choral Performance Assessment competition on April 12," Johnson said.