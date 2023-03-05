5X5: Cassie Self Haley talks Arkansas Filmmakers’ Showcase

Cassie Haley, executive director of Fayetteville Film Fest, answered a few quick questions about the Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase curated by the Fayetteville Film Fest at 8 p.m. March 11 at Walton Arts Center. Submissions for the Fayetteville Film Fest this fall are open until May 31 at fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Q. How did you find all of the talented Arkansas-based filmmakers?

A. The Fayetteville Film Fest is currently in its 15th year. We work very hard to serve our local filmmakers by providing fee waivers as well as having an entire category of competition for films with an Arkansas connection. We've made a lot of strong connections over the years. We have also developed relationships with the University of Arkansas, John Brown University and the University of Central Arkansas to provide internship opportunities on film sets and showcases for their films.

Q. Are all of the stories based in Arkansas? What types of films (mediums) will be shown?

A. Out of this creative lineup, only a couple of them will reflect "Arkansas" as a location or setting. Although all of the films were created here, there are sci-fi, cross medium animation, old western, comedy, dark drama and documentary styles.

Q. What inspired Fayetteville Film Fest to do these smaller exhibitions throughout the year?

A. We want to provide as many opportunities for filmmakers to showcase their work as possible. This helps them get feedback and keep creating within their craft. We also want as many opportunities to educate the local community about the art of filmmaking and how to support the talent here in the region and the state.

Q. What other events, screenings, etc. does the Fayetteville Film Fest have coming up this year -- aside from the film festival in fall?

A. We are co-hosting a screening with Arkansas Cinema Society of "House of Darkness" that was filmed here in Fayetteville in 2022 and produced in part by Rockhill Studios, a local studio here in Fayetteville. We also have our technical director and founder of New Harvest Creative, Dan Robinson, hosting an event at the Fayetteville Public Library on March 23 on orchestrating and scoring for film.

Q. Is there anything else you'd like to mention about the Arkansas Filmmakers' Showcase or Fayetteville Film Fest and Walton Arts Center?

A. The Fayetteville Film Festival sponsors an annual film prize competition where the winner walks away with $2,000 to put toward their project and then screens the following year. FFF has also sponsored the Micheaux Award, which distributes funds annually to Arkansas filmmakers of color; and the Micheaux Film Labs, which facilitates year-round educational and networking opportunities to strengthen the Arkansas-based creative communities of color.

Learn more at: fayettevillefilmfest.org.