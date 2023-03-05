Armed bystanders stop suspect in LR

Police arrested a man Thursday afternoon who authorities say stole a vehicle in North Little Rock before trying to steal another in Little Rock, where he was stopped and held at gunpoint by bystanders until officers arrived, according to arrest reports.

Little Rock officers arrested Myron Littleton, 32, near 824 East Ninth St. around 2:30 p.m. after they say he tried to rob a woman and take her vehicle but was stopped by a bystander and a security guard working at the Regions Bank at that address, who both pulled guns on Littleton.

A North Little Rock police report lists Littleton as a resident of Greenville, Miss., while the Little Rock arrest report lists him as a homeless Little Rock resident.

North Little Rock police had been looking for Littleton after responding to a report around 2 p.m. that someone matching his description had gotten into a woman's car and drove off after she left it running in the parking lot of a Valero gas station at 1429 South Locust St.

A bystander pursued the stolen vehicle south into Little Rock, police said. The two crime scenes are about 2 miles apart from each other along Interstate 30. It was not clear from the reports if the bystander who pursued Littleton into Little Rock was the same one that held him at gunpoint.

North Little Rock police searched the vehicle they say Littleton stole and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 special handgun within reach of the driver's seat. He is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Littleton was held Saturday evening in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $30,000 bond. He faces felony charges of robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft of property.