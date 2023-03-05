Asteroid is named

after Pope Gregory

The Associated Press

ROME -- Pope Gregory XIII, the 16th century pontiff responsible for what is today known as the Gregorian calendar, now has another, celestial claim to fame.

A working group of the International Astronomical Union has named an asteroid after him, the Vatican Observatory said last week.

The "560974 Ugoboncompagni" -- Gregory's birth name was Ugo Boncompagni -- was announced along with 72 other named asteroids in the update of the union's Working Group for Small Bodies Nomenclature.

Also included in the new group are three Jesuits affiliated with the Vatican Observatory, bringing to more than 30 the number of Jesuit-named asteroids, the observatory said in a statement.

Gregory, who lived from 1502-85, along with an Italian astronomer and a Jesuit mathematician corrected the Julian calendar and introduced a new method of calculating leap years that resulted in what is now known as the Gregorian calendar.

The Vatican Observatory traces its 1582 origins to Gregory's pontificate and the Gregorian calendar change. Located at the papal summer residence in Castel Gandolfo in the hills south of Rome, the observatory today houses a dozen priests and brothers who study the universe. It is headed by Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno.

According to a statement from the Observatory, the process to name an asteroid -- a relatively small space body in orbit round the sun -- involves a provisional designation based on its date of discovery, followed by a permanent number.

"At this point, its discoverer is invited to suggest a name for it," the observatory said, adding that pet names and commercial names are prohibited, and that 100 years must pass before naming an asteroid after an individual or certain events.

The nomenclature working group, made up of 15 astronomers, then judges the proposed names.

Spain: 12o women

victims in sex case

The Associated Press

Police in Spain say they have arrested two people in the sexual exploitation of more than 120 women, after luring them with false promises of careers in fashion or movies and then forcing them into prostitution.

An investigation found that the suspects had been operating in Spain's southeastern region of Alicante. The two, who have not been identified, were charged with continued sexual assault, forced prostitution and falsifying documents, according to a police statement released Saturday.

The suspects had created a business network of modeling and film production agencies to draw in the women, even creating photo books for each woman they sought to recruit to add to their credibility, the statement says.

Once the women were recruited, the suspects coerced the women into prostitution, police said, adding that some of the victims were forced to wear geolocation devices to ensure they would be available at all times. The suspects threatened or punished those who refused to provide sexual services, imposing fines or cutting off their income.

Many of the women were forced to work long hours and made to work even when they were ill, according to police.

The case was uncovered after one of the victims came forward and told officers that she had been sexually exploited for five years. The woman, whom police did not name, said she had not spoken out earlier because she feared reprisals.

The suspects also coerced the women into having sex with them under threat of death, police said. The regular attacks, which included sadomasochistic practices, were used as a "test" that the women "had to pass to guarantee that they would satisfy their clients," the police statement added.

Police said they conducted several raids at the two suspects' properties in the towns of Elche and Novelda, where they were able to identify the more than 120 victims and gather evidence against the suspects.

The investigating court ordered their immediate imprisonment. The case remains open, as police think that further victims could come forward.