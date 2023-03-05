Beautiful New Construction Home in a Great Bentonville Subdivision

This brand new home is located in the sought after subdivision of Aurora. Sitting on 0.14 acres, this 2,385 sq. ft. residence features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The house is located at 6205 S.W. Luster Road in Bentonville and is listed at $465,075 by Ray Heflin of Lindsey & Associates.

If you have been holding out for a new construction in a top-flight neighborhood, you won't want to miss this one. Completed this year, this amazing traditional single level home is quality built with all the modern amenities you would expect from a new house.

Conveniently laid out on one level, the design of this home is an open living floor plan that flows throughout the house. Step inside and on to the handsome and durable wood laminate flooring that leads you down the hall to the living room that is spacious and bright. A striking gas log fireplace is the focal point on one side of the room and is flanked on both sides by attractive built-in cabinets.

Your modern, gourmet kitchen features gorgeous quartz counters, gas stove top with separate electric oven that includes an air fryer and microwave. You will also find a large pantry and an eat-in kitchen, plus a generously sized L-shaped island with space to fit stools.

The spacious primary bedroom features a lovely ensuite bathroom that boasts a walk-in shower, two separate vanities with sinks, a roomy soaker tub and a huge walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and two more full size bathrooms to provide lots of space and privacy for your entire household.

More amenities include double pane windows with blinds and ceiling fans, plus a rear entry, two-car garage. You also have a nice size utility room with space for a washer and dryer, plus a nice built-in coat rack and cubbies. Last but not least, the location and neighborhood can't be beat – close to all of the restaurants and attractions of Bentonville.

This home is all new and ready for you to move in. Come to the open house today, March 5, from 1-3 p.m. and see this extraordinary property for yourself. For more information or to schedule a private showing, call Ray Heflin on his cell (479) 721-3062 or office phone (479)-521-6611, or email rheflin@lindsey.com.