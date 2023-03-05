Sections
by Angelyn Dupwe, Joy Jackson, Ashley Savage, Micah Farmer | Today at 2:38 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Arco/Murray Nation, 5 Topgolf Way, Little Rock, $16,085,000.

Dave Grundfest Co., 802 Kirk, Little Rock, $1,575,000.

Retail Pro Contracting, LLC., 10801 Colonel Glenn Square, Little Rock, $650,000.

Summit General Contractors, 416 S. University Ave., Little Rock, $377,033.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $178,629.

TJKZ Construction, 1315 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $85,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Hines Home, LLC., 13800 Beau Vue Drive, Little Rock, $1,300,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, 3004 Izard, Little Rock, $280,000.

Songbyrd Enterprises, 822 W. 27th St., Little Rock, $317,000.

Rei Rei Nation, 1511 S. Cleveland St., Little Rock, $47,000.

Natural State, 312 Midland St., Little Rock, $925,000.

Natural State, 312 Midland St., Little Rock, $75,000.

Arium Development, LLC., 1012 S. Woodrow St., Little Rock, $161,000.

Mid South, 5015 Ballinger Road, Little Rock, $80,000.

Blusky Restoration, 28 Glasgow Court, Little Rock, $93,000.

Shields & Associate, 121 Challain Drive, Little Rock, $449,351.

Blusky Restoration, 6823 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $850,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC., 2 S. Road Terrace, Little Rock, $150,000.

