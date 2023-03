The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

417 S. Victory St., residential, John Vinson, 11:05 p.m. March 1, property valued at $90.

72201

2905 Cantrell Road, commercial, Fabulous Finds, 10:03 a.m. Feb. 28, property value unknown.

72201

5112 W. 33rd St., residential, Roy Brown, 3:10 p.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $501.

4101 Tatum St., residential, Shannon Acker, 4:06 p.m. Feb. 25, property value unknown.

4023 S. Shackleford Road, residential, Samuel Pat, 3:06 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $1,701.

1404 S. Pierce St., residential, Kimberly Roebuck, 4:58 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $801.

3300 S. University Ave., commercial, Burger King, 2:25 a.m. March 1, property value unknown.

5501 Asher Ave., commercial, Mike's Cafe, 10:08 a.m. March 1, property valued at $201.

72205

400 Natural Resources Dr., residential, Brad Rickett, 1:44 a.m. March 1, property valued at $100.

801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Alisa Dowden, 8:34 p.m. March 1, property value unknown.

72209

7500 Mabelvale Cut Off, residential, Marjoie Feel, 6:45 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $201.

6323 Lancaster Road, residential, Jaylon Miller, 4:42 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $1,601.

72103

11500 Chicot Road, residential Melvin Fuentes, 7:39 p.m. Feb. 25, property valued at $5,100.

72210

25 Augusta Ct., residential, Edward Taylor, 9:16 p.m. March 1, property value unknown.

72211

400 N. Bowman Road, commercial, Bowman Curve Shop, 12:35 a.m. March 1, property valued at $200.

72223

15510 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Kim Randall, 9:05 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $2,000.

North Little Rock

72113

9723 Maumelle Blvd., commercial, Circle K, 5:19 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $1,200.

7345 River Pointe Dr., residential, John Bednara, 7:15 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $9,990.

72114

2600 John Ashley Dr., residential, Christopher Davis, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $368.

2116 Division St., residential, Kimberly Jiles, 6 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $1,500.

405 E. 18th St., residential, Lamont Dancer, 7 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $500.

1708 Locust St., residential, Jacqueline Doyne, 1:30 p.m. March 2, property valued at $1,100.

72116

5537 Springvale Road, commercial, TSD Properties, LLC, 12:36 p.m. March 2, property valued at $6,000.

72117

3400 Industrial Center Dr., commercial, Red Dot Storage, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $580.

611 Water St., residential, Adrian Ambrosio, 8:42 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $1,000.

1108 Healy Ave., residential, Kapresha Henderson, 1:27 a.m. Feb. 22, property value unknown.

3400 Industrial Center Dr., residential, Arnulfo Villarreal, 12 p.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $889.

72118

4000 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Auto Zone, 5:37 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $357.

4123 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Shell, 3:15 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $10.

701 W. 36th St., residential, Decharlotte Jones, 2 p.m. March 2, property valued at $850.