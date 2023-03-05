Car raised from lake, according to sheriff

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said Saturday that there were possible human remains in a submerged vehicle that was being recovered from Lake Hamilton after it was found in the 800 block of Lakeland Point.

The vehicle was floated using air bags and was being towed by boat to a nearby ramp Saturday afternoon.

McCormick told The Sentinel-Record that the sheriff's office didn't get confirmation that there was a vehicle in the water until Friday.

As far as the remains, McCormick said nothing has been confirmed and won't be until they get the car out of the lake.

The Garland County sheriff's office, Hot Springs Fire Department and other agencies were working jointly Saturday to recover the vehicle.

The Fire Department's swift-water team initially staged, along with sheriff's units, on Lakeland Point on Friday afternoon, then returned to the area Saturday afternoon. A wrecker was initially brought to that location, then relocated to a nearby boat ramp.

The sheriff's office has not yet released information about the vehicle, how it was discovered or how long it has been submerged.

The vehicle was being pulled by boat to a boat ramp at Beach Front Rezorts, 352 Lakeland Drive, shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, but it was after sunset by the time it was pulled from the lake.

Staff writer Steven Mross contributed to this report.