Club news: Orchids, Garden Club, Writers & Poets

Orchid Society

The 12th annual Orchids in the Garden, an orchid show and sale co-sponsored by the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, continues from noon to 4 p.m. today, March 5, at the garden, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

This AOS judged show features hundreds of blooming orchids in exhibits from regional societies as well as local members. Exotic plants from around the world will be available for sale, but come early for the best selection. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Show and sale proceeds benefit both nonprofit organizations.

Information: bgozarks.org, oso-web.org or (479) 310-9444.

DAR

The James Bright Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet at 1 p.m. March 6 at Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. The program will be presented by a park ranger about the conservation plans for the park. Visitors are welcome.

Information: (479) 659-2604.

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers meets the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2409 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

This month's program March 7 will be "Organic Gardening Without Pesticides," presented by Megan Langford. Langford has been the horticulture supervisor at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks for several years. She is very knowledgeable about many types of gardens.

There will be pass-along plants and magazines, a horticulture report and a drawing for plant of the month. Lunch will be catered; reservations are required.

Information: (206) 353-9535.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 8 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speaker will be Scarlet Pepin from Sperry, Okla., with the message "Backpack Free Journey." The special feature will be a style show given by Audrey's Resale Boutique. Breakfast is $10 and reservations are essential by calling (479) 366-7562, texting (479) 381-6516 or emailing landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets' next meeting is 1-3 p.m. March 8 at the Bella Vista Public Library. RSVP online.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the library.

Information: Visit villagewriters.org or email bvvwriters@gmail.com.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike March 9 on the Hedges Homestead Trail near Ponca. This can be either a 4.8 mile out and back or the return hike can be a bushwhack along the Buffalo River, making it a loop back. This bushwhack is a little shorter route, but involves some difficult boulder scrambling and climbing through a couple ravines.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 11 at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

Susan Johnson will teach the technique and fundamentals of using colored pencils in the art of creating a rabbit. Participants should bring white graphite paper for tracing the pattern, and their Prismacolor colored pencils or equivalent. There will be some colored pencils supplied for those who don't have their own. An 8-by-10 suede board will be used for the surface. If you would like one ordered, contact Lynda at (262) 308-4454. The cost is $4 per board.

Those attending may bring their painting treasures to share with other artists.

The group offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Artists of all skill levels make up the organization.

Information: Text (262) 308-4454.

RNCIC

The Regional National Cemetery Improvement Corp. will hold its monthly board meeting at 10 a.m. March 11 at the American Legion Hall, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville.

The RNCIC is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization working to secure land adjacent to the Fayetteville National Cemetery to ensure that veterans will have a final resting place of honor. Guests interested in learning more about the RNCIC or joining are invited to attend as well as RNCIC members.

Information: rncic.org or email info@rncic.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on March 11 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. "J" St. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit.

There is a short drive to the start poin, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge #1987 held its annual Americanism Essay Contest.This years theme was "What is Your American Dream?" Winners in the sixth grade division were : Emma Hampton (first place) from McNair Middle School, Louisa Tullis (second place) from Prairie Grove Middle School and Capri Conkle (third place) from Prairie Grove Middle School. Winners in the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions were: Elizabeth Burns (first place in the seventh-grade division) from Prairie Grove Junior High, Mini Newman, (first place winner in the eighth-grade division) from Prairie Grove Junior High, Clara Stephens (second place in the eighth-grade division) from Prairie Grove Junior High, and Maria Aguirre (third place in the eighth-grade division) from Prairie Grove Junior High. Each received a certificate, a small flag, a flag pin, and a check for winning. First place winners received $75, second place winners received $50 and third place winners received $25. The students winning essays were sent to state competition. 1st picture: Kim Mcgaughry, drug awareness chair, Louisa Tullis, Capri Conkle, both sixth-grade winners from Prairie Grove Middle School and Marge Guist, Americanism Chair 2nd picture: Emma Hampton sixth-grade student from McNair Middle School and Marge Guist, Americanism chair 3rd picture: Elizabeth Burns seventh-grade winner, Clara Stephens eighth-grade winner, Marge Guist, Americanism chair, Maria Aguirre eighth-grade winner and Mini Newman eighth-grade winner.



Washington County Master Gardeners teach interactive herb gardening and cooking at the West Fork Public Library's monthly Youth Herb Gardening and Cooking Series in West Fork. The next youth series will tout fennel from 3:30 to 5 p.m. March 16. Participants may RSVP at the West Fork Library Facebook page or call (479) 839.2626. Pictured (left to right) are Jan Hayes, Marie Parks,West Fork Children's librarian and events director, Elizabeth Hale, Kristi Campbell, 2022 Washington County Master Gardener Rookie of the Year, and Jane Bryant. (Courtesy Photo)

