DHS office moves to new location

The Arkansas Department of Human Services local county office in Jefferson County is moving to a new location.

As of Monday, DHS will be located at 912 S. Poplar St., at Pine Bluff, formerly the Relyance Bank corporate headquarters.

The new location is six blocks away from the previous location at 1222 W. Sixth Ave. By car, the distance is a two-minute drive. By foot, the distance is approximately a 10-minute walk, according to a news release.

The hours remain the same from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office phone number also remains the same at (870) 534-4200.

To find other local DHS offices, visit the "Find a County Office" link on the DHS website at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/contact-us/county-office-map/.

To learn more about programs and services offered by DHS, visit the main DHS website at https://humanservices.arkansas.gov/.

Sports Hall of Fame offers scholarships

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships -- one to a senior boy athlete and one to a senior girl athlete -- this year.

The scholarships are named in honor of Jerry Lybrand, a White Hall alumnus and former superintendent who died in December 2013. He became superintendent of the White Hall School District in 1991, a position he held until his retirement after 33 years of service, according to a news release.

To be eligible for the application: students must have participated in at least one athletic activity this year; have a "C" average or better; submit an official school transcript; and provide two references.

Applications may be obtained at the White Hall High School counselor's office and on the school website. The deadline to apply is March 31.

Little Mermaid Junior to be performed

Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will present Disney's Little Mermaid Junior March 14-18 at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Fine Arts Center.

The director is Kathy Lyon.

"The Little Mermaid is the most refreshing musical story that will ignite your imagination, stir your desire for adventure and restore your love for live performance," Lyon said. "This is sure to be one of our best-ever musical theatre productions."

Lyon is joined by choreographer Dalene Stephenson, Ariel played by Heather Cox and Chloe Hargis, Prince Eric played by Jeff Newton and Clay Young, Ursula played by Maggie Barnett, Sebastian played by Greg Fallon, Flounder played by Julie Pettigrew and Jenna Lyon, and Scuttle played by Rebecca Copico, according to the news release.

This cast of more than 86 members as well as local high school choirs and dance studios will perform 12 shows. Six school matinees, a senior adult show, premiere night, and 4 general admission shows.

The concert association's SMARTS (Schools majoring in the arts) Program invites 3rd grade students from the 7-county region to attend one of to one of seven school matinee shows free. The SMARTS initiative is to expose all students K-12 to at least one high quality professional fine arts experience a year.

March 14 is premiere night, an experience that includes time to mingle with the cast and enjoy heavy hors d'oeuvres. All proceeds go towards replacing the main drape on the Fine Arts Center stage. Tickets are $100. The reception starts at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

General admission shows are March 16-18. Tickets are $25 adult and $20 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased by calling (870) 460-1888 or at www.searkconcert.org.