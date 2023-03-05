Sections
DUCK HUNTERS UNITE

Conservation convention

Ducks Unlimited event sees visitors from across USA, Canada by Dwain Hebda | Today at 3:25 a.m.
David and Anita Victory of Hernando, Miss., and Jason Stewart of Trumann on 2/24/2023 at opening night of the Ducks Unlimited State Conference at Embassy Suites Little Rock. ( Specials to the Democrat-Gazette/Dwain Hebda)


Arkansas Ducks Unlimited brought its 2023 State Convention to Little Rock's Embassy Suites Feb. 24-25. Delegates attended the event from across Arkansas, other states and Canada.

Per the organization, the Arkansas state chapter boasts more than 28,000 members. Through its network of local chapters, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited held 92 fundraising events in 2021, raising $1.2 million. The organization conserves 365,000 acres in Arkansas as of January 2022, according to the most recent data available.


In addition to a business meeting, the Little Rock event recognized outstanding work by volunteers and local Ducks Unlimited chapters. The event opened Feb. 24 with a Casino Night and closed Feb. 25 with an awards banquet, auction and dance.

-- Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette

by Dwain Hebda



Print Headline: Conservation convention

