Conservation convention





Arkansas Ducks Unlimited brought its 2023 State Convention to Little Rock's Embassy Suites Feb. 24-25. Delegates attended the event from across Arkansas, other states and Canada.

Per the organization, the Arkansas state chapter boasts more than 28,000 members. Through its network of local chapters, Arkansas Ducks Unlimited held 92 fundraising events in 2021, raising $1.2 million. The organization conserves 365,000 acres in Arkansas as of January 2022, according to the most recent data available.





In addition to a business meeting, the Little Rock event recognized outstanding work by volunteers and local Ducks Unlimited chapters. The event opened Feb. 24 with a Casino Night and closed Feb. 25 with an awards banquet, auction and dance.

-- Story and photos

Special to

the Democrat-Gazette

by Dwain Hebda









Gallery: Arkansas Ducks Unlimited







