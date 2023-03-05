Devo loss takes wind out of UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- Emotions ran high during Kentucky's 88-79 win at Arkansas in Saturday's regular season finale.

A handful of calls provoked anger from players and coaches on both sides and riled up the Walton Arena crowd, including a couple of incidents in the first half involving Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe and a game-altering ejection of University of Arkansas guard Davonte "Devo" Davis.

A key call occurred at the 18:15 mark in the second half when Davis was thrown out for picking up two technical fouls on the same play after being called for a foul on guard Antonio Reeves.

The result was a six-point trip for the Wildcats that turned a three-point lead into a 48-39 margin, their largest of the game at that point.

Davis ran into a pivoting screen set by Tshiebwe near the three-point line and was whistled for a common foul by Rob Rorke. Davis, who did not like the call, pumped hard with his left arm and was hit with a technical foul. He drew another technical and was sent to the locker room.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman did not want to talk about the calls on the Davis ejection.

Arkansas guard Nick Smith said, "I'm not sure what happened. I'd have to go back and look at it. We just don't ... No team needs two technicals."

Said Kentucky Coach John Calipari, "That was ... they called a technical on us too. I mean, so the two of those were taken away.

"I don't know, he's a really good player and they're a really good team."

The impact of losing Davis, the team's top defender, was significant.

"Certainly Devo is a guy that from a leadership standpoint, from being a veteran, we're a better team with us and not in the locker room, so we certainly missed him," Musselman said. "He's been a defensive stopper for us all season long."

Reeves sank all four free throws for the technical fouls, then swished a jumper 11 seconds later to push momentum to Kentucky.

Reeves scored Kentucky's first 11 points of the second half on his way to a career-high 37 points.

"That's the single-best performance that I've seen a player have against one of the teams that we've coached, outside of the NBA, obviously," Musselman said. "I mean he was phenomenal."

Reeves' 37 points, on 12-of-17 shooting, was the most allowed by a Musselman-coached college team.

Oscar performance

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe got tangled up twice with Arkansas big men Makhel Mitchell and Kamani Johnson, leading the officials to review the altercations.

Tshiebwe, who was held to 7 points and 8 rebounds during the Razorbacks' 88-73 win at Rupp Arena on Feb. 7, exceeded those figures in the first half and finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out.

Tshiebwe dodged an ejection on an incident that stopped play less than four minutes into the game, initiated when he put a hand in the face of Mitchell. After the two pushed around in the paint for a moment, Tshiebwe unleashed a right elbow toward Mitchell's face that CBS officials observer Gene Steratore suggested could have been a flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection. Instead, double technicals were called on the play, which left Mitchell holding an ice pack to his face.

In the second half, Tshiebwe had a hand in the face of Johnson, leading to a flagrant 1 call.

"He starts getting frustrated," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "You just get grabbed and pushed and held enough, you get frustrated.

"Watch the tape. You're not allowed to block out facing someone. ... The rulebook says you cannot face a guy and block them out. That's a foul. So he gets frustrated with it.

"He's trying to go rebound and the guy, it's like a lineman in football putting two arms around a defensive player. It's frustrating. You're going to throw your arms and go crazy to get around him."

Kentucky guard Jacob Toppin said he spoke to Tshiebwe about not losing his cool.

"He let it get to his head a little bit," Toppin said. "It got a little dirty at times, where people were pushing and shoving closer to the neck-face area, so he had to get back and that's what he did. ... I told him he has to be smarter than that."

Tourney team

Kentucky Coach John Calipari had just mentioned that Arkansas had a really good team, when he paused and asked reporters, "Are they in the top 20 in the NET?"

When the response was that Arkansas was No. 16 on Saturday, Calipari replied, "That ain't gonna change. They're in the NCAA Tournament."

Chippy action

Kentucky guard Jacob Toppin said the atmosphere and physical play were right up Kentucky's alley.

"They tried to punk us and we weren't having it," Toppin said. "So we came back at them and that's when they started saying like 'oh.' They threw their first punch and then we threw ours. They were a little hesitant after that. We just had to stand our ground. We knew we were in their house and we knew what we needed to do to win the game and that was be aggressive."

Free fall

While Kentucky was a sizzling 26 of 33 from the free throw line, including a 13 for 13 start, the Razorbacks struggled with 22 of 34 shooting for 64.7%.

Since making 14 of 17 free throws (82.4%) in a win over Florida, the Razorbacks are 67 of 107 (62.6%) in their last four games.

"So certainly the free throws have been a huge concern in tight games, in big games," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We'll continue to try to work on it in pressure situations, but that's been a big concern for sure."

Tusk VI

The live Razorback mascot Tusk VI, a Russian, made his debut outside the south entrance to Walton Arena on Saturday.

A placard with Tusk VI's "stats" accompanied the trailer and caretaker Rickey Stokes of Dardanelle, which listed the new Tusk at 360 pounds, born on April 19, 2018, with a 2.87 time in the 40-yard dash and a Twitter handle of @Tusk_UA.

Five for Bones

Celebrity radio and TV personality Bobby Bones of Hot Springs announced the starting lineup for Arkansas of guards Anthony Black, Davonte Davis and Nick Smith and forwards Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell represented a change from the last four games, with Makhel Mitchell in for Jordan Walsh.

Black remained the only Hog to start all 31 games.

Lone senior

Kamani Johnson isn't the only Arkansas senior but he was the sole Razorback to go through the pre-game senior-day ceremony. All his teammates gathered around Johnson and his family as they took pictures near mid court.

Johnson played 3 minutes in the first half and contributed an offensive rebound, should have been credited with a steal, drew a flagrant foul on Oscar Tshiebwe and made 2 of 3 free throws.

Hog football

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and all of his staff, save one, were introduced during the under-12-minute timeout of the first half.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who joins Jimmy Smith as the only four-year assistant on Pittman's staff was not on hand as he was attending a family funeral.