Dylan Earl ready to hit the road with shows in Little Rock and Fayetteville in support of new album

Ahead of a slew of album release shows and tours, Dylan Earl is training for a half marathon.

After watching his video "Buddy," this comes as no surprise. The former Subiaco track and cross country star releases his latest album, "I Saw The Arkansas," March 10 on Gar Hole Records.

"This record is the OG crew. And I think one of my favorite parts about the album [is] I recorded it in my old high school auditorium over the summer of 2021," says Earl. "It took a while to finally put it out, but I'm pleased as hell to be working on it."

The album was recorded in Logan County with vocals by Eric Witthans at Homestead Studio in Fayetteville and features Dick Darden on drums, Chris Wood on bass, Lee Zodrow on keys, Hamilton Belk on pedal steel and Grady Phillip Drugg on lead guitar and backup vocals. Earl provides the main vocals and rhythm guitar with Meredith Kimbrough and Bonnie Montgomery on backup harmonies.

The album contains songs from Earl's early career such as "Learning (What Leaving Means)" and "Blessing in Disguise," which aren't on his previous albums or Spotify.

"I love the songs, and I wanted to realize them a little bit more fluidly because I was so fresh into my solo career when I recorded those," he says. "'I Saw the Arkansas,' 'Buddy" and 'White Painted Trees' to me are the three songs that really stand apart on this album as more of a welcoming of the audience into me and my soul and who I am and the things that got me here. I feel like I can sit down and write love songs all dadgum day, but I'm not really telling anybody anything about myself."

Part of that is being a "buddy" to everyone. Earl has long shared the stage with other socially conscious country crooners such as Nick Shoulders (part owner of Gar Hole Records) and Willi Carlisle.

"I'm pretty outwardly seeming cishet, white guy playing country music, but I'm particularly determined to let my non-cishet audience know that they're just as welcome, if not more welcome, to my shows than just about anybody else," he says. "My friends are queer, straight, everything in between. I want to make sure that that I'm honoring those folks that have that taught me so much, and that I don't seem like I'm a safe haven for any kind of bigotry or racism or anything like that."

Earl will play several hometown shows including album releases at White Water Tavern in Little Rock on March 10 and George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on March 11. For sale at his shows and at participating bars will be his beer, Tours Light, an Arkansas Light Lager by Lost Forty Brewing Company. There will also be a market featuring tintype photography, art by Carl Carbonell with a stage decorated by Smutz Shop at both the Fayetteville and Little Rock shows.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at George's with the market and music by Yaint and Carl Carbonell in the front, then around 9 p.m. Jess Harp and Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires play the back stage followed by Earl. Find tickets and more information at garholerecords.com or on social media.

After his Arkansas run, Earl will be hanging with "Rufus," the star of his latest video, "White Painted Trees." The pooch, who also appears in the videos for "Buddy" and "I Saw The Arkansas," will join Earl on tour when he hits the West Coast.

"I could sit down and tell you -- the story of Rupert is like miles and miles long," Earl says. Read more about Rufus, the Little Rock show and Earl's early songwriting hero in the expanded version of this story online at nwaonline.com/whatsup.

