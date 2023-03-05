EDITORIAL: LEARNS test

We were reviewing the loyal opposition the other day, and we noted their arguments against:

This new scheme would take money out of the traditional public schools. And in some of those traditional public schools, money is greatly needed. Are y'all trying to kill local schools or what?

Some of this money, which ought to go to public schools, is going to go to schools with a private interest, and haven't you folks heard of the separation of church and state?

This is only a plan to help white families avoid public schools.

In a few years, you folks on the reform side of things will say it was a success, but only because the academic outcomes will be skewed by the academic inputs. And public schools have to take all comers.

Etc.

We note that all the opposition notes above come from accounts we found from the 1990s, when charter schools were being proposed. In fact, we found this in the paper's archives, from a story in 1999: "Opponents of charter schools have argued that such schools will siphon students and funds from the public school system, be self-segregating, and risk crossing the divide between church and state."

Sound familiar?

It appears that anytime there is real reform proposed to take on the entrenched bureaucracy in the public school system, opponents will say: 1. the reforms will take kids and money out of the public schools, 2. segregation will occur soon after, and 3. inevitably the reform will violate the separation of church and state.

The invention, and then the expansion, of charter schools did no such thing. And all these years later, they didn't cause the Death of Public Schools, as was loudly threatened.

We doubt LEARNS will do so either. What charter schools did provide was much-needed competition in the old system. And we look forward to seeing more of it in Arkansas as LEARNS is implemented.