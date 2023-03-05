February homicide tally at 3 in county

Law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated three deaths as homicides in February, making it the county's least deadly month in over two years as Little Rock homicides fell, while police in North Little Rock investigated a higher-than-usual number of killings.

The death toll last month was the lowest reported since July 2020, when police also investigated three killings, records from Little Rock and North Little Rock police showed. Monthly homicide totals from the Pulaski County sheriff's office for 2020 or earlier were not available.

In February a year ago, Little Rock police investigated six killings while Pulaski County deputies investigated two. No homicides were reported in North Little Rock that month.

Little Rock police investigated one of the killings in February, while North Little Rock police investigated the other two. So far this year, each department has investigated six killings.

That's an unusually high number for North Little Rock, records provided by the department show. The last time so many killings were reported in the city during the first two months of a year was 2020, when police also investigated six deaths.

In 2022, no homicides were reported in North Little Rock until March, with just one reported during the first two months of 2021. In 2018, police investigated seven killings during January and February, the most on record during that period since 1990.

Two of the February killings in the county were shootings and one was a stabbing. The average age of victims last month was 39, higher than the average set so far this year, which is 33.

The first homicide of the month was the Feb. 7 shooting of Justin Fletcher, 32, of Little Rock. Police following a report of a shooting about 3:19 p.m. at 2701 S. Scott St. found Fletcher shot near the intersection of Daisy Bates Drive and Broadway, about 1½ miles away from the shooting scene.

Fletcher was taken to an area hospital where he died of his wounds. During the investigation, police learned that Mohamed Diop, 21, of Little Rock, was wounded in the same Scott Street shooting. Police did not give details on his condition.

Police had yet to name a suspect in Fletcher's killing on Saturday.

Roderick Allen, 46, of North Little Rock was fatally shot in the 2400 block of Parker Street on Feb. 20. Police found him lying in the road about 5:40 p.m. and he died of his wounds on the scene despite attempts by bystanders and paramedics to treat him.

Detectives identified Derrick Colbert, 42, of North Little Rock as a person of interest in the killing and arrested him later that day. He was charged with capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons and was held in the Pulaski County jail without bail Saturday, on online inmate roster showed.

Colbert pleaded innocent to both charges on Feb. 21, court records showed.

A request made with the North Little Rock District Court for the criminal citation in Colbert's case or affidavits filed in his arrest was declined Friday, with a clerk stating that it was a "police arrest" and that the police department would have to provide an arrest report.

In the past, homicide incident reports provided by North Little Rock police have not included a narrative of the arrest that might provide more details. Colbert's arrest report, viewed at the Pulaski County jail, referred to a narrative on other pages of the report, but those pages were not provided for inspection.

The third homicide of February was the Feb. 26 stabbing of Nikista Jackson, 39, whom officers found lying on the ground in the 700 block of East Bethany Road about 2:36 p.m. Jackson died of his wounds in an area hospital later that day.

Police detained Michael Williams, 57, who was at the residence when officers arrived to investigate the homicide report. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder later that day.

Williams was held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday without bail, the inmate roster showed. Williams has not yet made a plea in the case, court records show.

A request with the district court for documents in Williams' case was similarly denied Friday. Both cases are set to be transferred to the 6th Judicial Circuit Court, the clerk said in an email.

Also in February, North Little Rock police arrested a man who has been charged in a Jan. 2 shooting that left Brock Welch, 27, of Sherwood dead. Officers arrested Emil McCoy, 19, of Jacksonville on Feb. 9.

McCoy faces a capital murder charge in Welch's death and was held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail without bail, the inmate roster showed. He pleaded innocent Feb. 14, court records showed.

So far this year, Little Rock police have made arrests in three of their six homicide investigations. It seemed likely that a fourth case, the Jan. 16 shooting of Stacy Petty, 45, at 56 Epernay Circle, would be closed by exception because the suspect, Stacy's husband Nathan, killed himself after shooting her.

North Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in five of the six homicides reported in their jurisdiction so far this year.