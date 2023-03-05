Final curtain

The black-tie optional Hope Ball hosted by the 20th Century Club was held Feb. 25 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

It marked the last one Elizabeth Clogston attended as executive director of the 20th Century Club. She plans to retire by the end of the month.

The evening included the presentation of the Angels of Hope, high school juniors from Central Arkansas who volunteer at the Hope Lodge and CARTI Cancer Center.

Also during the event, Justin Sciortino and the Gerard Luke family were presented with the Hope Award. Melisa Smock Clouette was given the Distinguished Service Award.

Melinda Mayo and David Bazzel served as masters of ceremony.

After dinner, guests danced the night away to the sounds of 12 South Band.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal