FYI Calendar: ‘Anastasia’ tour stops at Skokos Center in Alma

March 5 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

March 6 (Monday)

Traveling Exhibition -- "Arkansas African American Legislators 1868-1893," through March 9, Boreham Library Second Floor Rotunda at UAFS. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

St. Patrick's Day Mask Craft -- Through March 18, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Western Regional Art Show -- Featuring student artwork from Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Johnson, Logan, Yell, Scott, Montgomery, Pope, and Polk counties, through March 25, Fort Smith Main Library. Award ceremony 1-3 p.m. March 11. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Allison Ousley, through March 31, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Walk & Stretch -- 9:30 a.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Free Art Classes -- 3:30-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. crawfordcountylib.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 7 (Tuesday)

AARP Free Tax Assistance -- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday until April 14, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Free String Lessons -- 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. crawfordcountylib.org.

Author Talk -- With LaDonna Humphrey, author of "The Girl I Never Knew" and "Strangled," 6:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.

March 8 (Wednesday)

Games & Gab -- 1:30 p.m., Van Buren Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 9 (Thursday)

Adult Recess -- Washi Wonderful, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

March 10 (Friday)

Fishing Lure Craft Day -- Presented by Arkansas Game & Fish, 3:30 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

March 11 (Saturday)

Story Time at the Bakery District -- 11 a.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Plates to Go With Picasso -- Create clay plates like Picasso with Stephanie Payton of Arts on Main, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $30. Register at fsram.org.

