FYI Calendar: New exhibit opens March 11 at Crystal Bridges

March 5 (Sunday)

Rogers Short Film Festival -- Screenings begin at 10 a.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Artist Demonstration -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Family Day -- All Bentonville Reads "Almost Super" by Marion Jensen, noon-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BenAnna Band -- Interactive family music show, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With Peter Fletcher, classical guitar, 2 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra -- Three ensembles and six chamber groups perform, 3:30 p.m. & 6 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $5-$10. arphil.org.

"Acoustic Rooster's Barnyard Boogie Starring Indigo Blume" -- A children's musical based on the books by Kwame Alexander, 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

"Narnia The Musical" -- Presented by The Story Room, 4 p.m. March 5; 7 p.m. March 10; 2 p.m. March 11, Grace Point Church, 1201 McCollum Drive in Bentonville. $10-$15. gracepointchurch.churchcenter.com/registrations.

__

March 6 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Volunteer Orientation -- 11:30 a.m., Lower Lobby at Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speakers Series -- Betsy Broyles Arnold of the Broyles Foundation, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Happy Hookers Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 7 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gathering of the Groups -- With Jerry Mitchell, author of "Race Against Time," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

March 8 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artist Demo -- Wren of Talisman Hall, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Village Lakes Writers & Poets -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mo Pros -- Rainy Bray-Hopwood of Fifth Street Studio, 6 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or the momentart.org.

Explorative Dance -- With Lela Besom, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Libraries Are Hip-Hop -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Arkansas Archeological Survey -- With Carrie Wilson from the Quapaw Nation discussing effigy pots, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

March 9 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

What The Health -- Suicide prevention, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Was Better Book Club -- 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour – Portraiture, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 10 (Friday)

Member Preview -- "Diego Rivera's America," 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 10-11, Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Opening Lecture -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 11 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Artsy Craftsy, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bella Vista Bluebird Society -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $8. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Magic Lantern" -- With Judy Costello of the Shiloh Museum, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Soap Making for Beginners -- With Amy Leisure, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 12 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Yin Yoga Nidra with Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10 a.m., Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

On Show

"Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs" -- Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

"Diego Rivera's America" — The first major exhibition focused solely on the Mexican artist in over 20 years, March 11-July 31, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12 nonmembers. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

