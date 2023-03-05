Hollan, homers help Arkansas to series sweep

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan pitched six innings on his 21st birthday and the eighth-ranked Razorbacks pulled away late to defeat Wright State 6-2 on Sunday.

Arkansas (9-2) swept the three-game series at Baum-Walker Stadium and extended its winning streak to four games. Wright State (2-8) has lost four straight dating to its series finale at Kentucky last week.

Jace Bohrofen homered with two outs in the sixth inning to break a tie and give the Razorbacks their first lead at 2-1. Arkansas added four more runs in the seventh on a Parker Rowland home run and RBI singles by Jared Wegner and Bohrofen.

Bohrofen’s two-out single up the middle put the Razorbacks ahead 6-1. He finished 3 for 4 with 3 RBI while hitting fifth in the batting order.

Arkansas out-hit Wright State 11-8.

The left-handed Hollan bounced back after a 26-pitch first inning that included the Raiders’ only run. Justin Riemer walked to lead off and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gehrig Anglin.

Hollan pitched with base runners — and with Arkansas trailing 1-0 — for much of his 90-pitch outing. He stranded runners in the first, second, third and fifth innings, and Wright State catcher Sammy Sass was thrown out trying to steal second base in the sixth.

It appeared the throw by Rowland, the Arkansas catcher, would not be in time, but second baseman Peyton Stovall applied a quick tag to Sass’ elbow for the out. The call was upheld after a review.

Bohrofen’s 381-foot opposite-field home run put Hollan in line for the win. It was the only earned run allowed by Wright State right-hander Luke Stofel, who allowed 5 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 6 in 6 innings.

Stofel also allowed an unearned run in the fifth inning. Caleb Cali reached on a throwing error and tied the game 1-1 on John Bolton’s one-out RBI single to left field.

The Razorbacks feasted on the Wright State bullpen in the seventh, which led off with the switch-hitting Rowland hitting a 405-foot opposite-field home run to left field. Warren Hartzell allowed 2 runs without recording an out, and Alex Theis gave up 2 runs, 3 hits and 1 walk while recording 2 outs.

Chris Gallegher walked Cali to load the bases with two outs in the seventh, but the Razorbacks stranded three when Rowland grounded into a fielder’s choice in the 10th at-bat of the inning.

Arkansas failed to score in the eighth when Tavian Josenberger and Stovall had consecutive one-out singles. The inning ended when Wegner struck out and Josenberger was thrown out trying to steal third.

Riemer scored his second run in the eighth inning when he singled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Jay Luikart. The Raiders loaded the bases on a two-out error by the third baseman Cali, but Cali redeemed himself two pitches later by fielding an Andrew Patrick grounder, stepping on third base for a force out and throwing to first for an inning-ending double play.

Cody Adcock pitched 2 2/3 innings to close the game. The right-hander allowed 1 run on 3 hits, and struck out 1. He threw 27 of 41 pitches for strikes.

Adcock replaced Koty Frank, who left the game two pitches into a relief outing in the seventh inning. Frank, a right-hander, appeared to favor an area behind or below his throwing shoulder.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday at 3 p.m. against Army. The Black Knights, who won the Patriot League last season, were 5-4 entering a Sunday game at Kansas State.