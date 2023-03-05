Key takes position in consulting firm Overhaul proposed for NLR elementary UALR plans camp for cybersecurity





Key takes position in consulting firm

Former Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key has become a partner in the education management consulting firm Strategos Group, where he is joining the company's State Superintendent Engagement Practice.

Founded in 2011, Strategos is made up of former state education commissioners, legislators, White House appointees and business leaders to advise Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits, startups, philanthropy and private equity organizations.

Strategos Group operates at the national, state and local levels with offices in Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas and Washington, D.C.

"The Strategos team, with its subject-matter expertise and unmatched policy insight, has set itself apart as a leader in education management consulting," Key said in a prepared announcement of his new role.

"Joining this group of esteemed professionals who share my passion for education provides me the opportunity to continue working to advance smart policies that will help ensure future generations are provided quality education choices," he said.

Key served as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education from 2019 to 2023 and as commissioner of the department from 2015 to 2019, overseeing the state's 237 school districts and 18 charter school systems.

Before heading the state education agency, Key was associate vice president for university relations for the University of Arkansas System. He was a state senator from 2009 to 2014 and a state representative from 2003 to 2008. He began his career in public service in 1997 when he was elected to serve as a justice of the peace on the Baxter County Quorum Court.

Overhaul proposed for NLR elementary

North Little Rock Superintendent Gregory Pilewski has proposed a comprehensive redesign of the district's Seventh Street Elementary School, including a change in the name to "6-57 Learning Institute" for the campus that would eventually serve pre-kindergarten through eighth graders.

The proposed 6-57 Learning Institute would pay tribute to the six Black teenagers who tried to desegregate North Little Rock High School in the fall of 1957 but were turned away by an angry mob and the superintendent, according to the district. Desegregation of North Little Rock High did not occur until the fall of 1966 when 20 Black students were enrolled.

Other changes at the school include an as yet to be determined academic-themed community campus with a focus on project-based learning. Possibilities being explored include engineering, animal science and computer science.

All licensed staff at the school would be offered the opportunity to reapply for their current positions. To attract, retain, and reward high-quality leaders, teachers, and staff, licensed employees at the school will be presented with a $17,000 stipend over a three-year period, above the current district-wide pay levels.

"The additional stipend is designed to attract and reward our best and brightest leaders and teachers to improve education at one of our lowest-performing schools. Simply put, great leaders and great teachers make great schools," Pilewski said in presenting the plans.

UALR plans camp for cybersecurity

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will host a nationwide summer camp for up to 100 junior high and high school students who want to learn skills in the high-demand field of cybersecurity.

The Arkansas GenCyber Strength Training Program is open to rising students in grades seven through 12. The two-week summer camp will be held 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., June 19-22 and June 26-29.

There will be both virtual and in-person camp options so that students from across the state can participate even if they are unable to travel to Little Rock.

The camp is offered at no cost to participants as the result of a grant from the National Security Agency.

Camp participants will hear from industry experts about career opportunities and will learn about cybersecurity with state-of-the art, hands-on activities that will enable them to experience cyberattacks from both the victim and adversary sides.

Students will also participate in hands-on activities in cyber attacks and defense provided through UALR's Cyber Arena, which already provides cloud-based cybersecurity labs to students and educators in Arkansas.

Those interested in attending the Arkansas GenCyber Strength Training Program can fill out an online form at the bottom of the page of the following website: https://bit.ly/3kJ6gjb.



