Learn heart health and live

Keeping the heart healthy and strong at any age is the most important thing one can do to help prevent or manage heart disease, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Everyone knows a family member, sibling, friend or a co-worker who has suffered with or died from heart disease or stroke.

According to an American Heart Association report, cardiovascular disease affected more than 870,000 people in 2019, she said. It also states that in the U.S., heart disease remains the No. 1 cause of death, and stroke is number five among all causes of death, causing 150,000 deaths in 2019.

"We are encouraging people to take small steps to have a healthier lifestyle and better heart health," Henson said. "Below are some simple tips recommended by the American Heart Association to live heart healthy."

USE CALORIES

Use up at least as many calories as you take in.

Start by knowing how many calories you should be eating and drinking to maintain your weight. Nutrition and calorie information on food labels is typically based on a 2,000-calorie diet.

INCREASE ACTIVITY

Increase the amount and intensity of your physical activity to match the number of calories you take in.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity each week.

INCREASE VARIETY

Eat a variety of nutritious foods from all the food groups.

Eat an overall healthy dietary pattern that emphasizes:

A variety of fruits and vegetables,

Whole grains and products made up mostly of whole grains,

Low-fat dairy products,

Healthy sources of protein (such as nuts and legumes, fish and seafood, low-fat or nonfat dairy),

Non-tropical vegetable oils,

Limit saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, red meat, sweets and sugar-sweetened beverages. If you choose to eat red meat, compare labels and select the leanest cuts available,

Minimize intake of processed foods,

Limit or preferably no alcohol intake.

MAKE BETTER CHOICES

As you make daily food choices, base your eating pattern on these recommendations:

Cut back on beverages and foods with added sugars.

Choose foods with less sodium and prepare foods with little or no salt. To lower blood pressure, aim to eat no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day. Reducing sodium intake by 1,000 mg per day can benefit heart health and blood pressure.

Eat less of the nutrient-poor foods. The right number of calories to eat each day is based on your age and physical activity level and whether you are trying to gain, lose or maintain your weight.

Do not smoke tobacco and avoid secondhand smoke.

Debbie Archer is an Extension associate-communications at the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.