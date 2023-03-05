



On the national body

The human body is a miraculous design that allows itself to survive and even thrive in almost any circumstance or challenge. When it is cold, we put on jackets, gloves, etc. When hot, we seek out shade and go to shelters where we have air conditioning. In meeting our physical challenges, just look at sports where records continue to fall and what was thought to be physically impossible is now commonplace. Advances in science allow us to move rapidly across our planet (and beyond), extend our life through medical breakthroughs, and hopefully create a better environment for our offspring to meet the never-ending challenges they too will face.

The U.S. can be seen as a larger version of a human body. When "We the People" work together, the U.S. can accomplish almost anything. When the "right" hand goes around slapping the "left" hand and vice versa, nothing is accomplished. The other "bodies" out there (Russia, China, etc.) thrive on our disjointed flailing and even propagate this through their disinformation campaigns.

The U.S. brain, our government, should send signals to all parts of the "U.S. body" so that it moves about in a purposeful and coordinated fashion. Instead our "brain" spends precious time listening to this disinformation and propagating lies (I call it spewing flatulence), which results in a body in disarray. The spewers out there are many, I believe mostly on the right, causing our body to flail about, accomplishing nothing. We could ignore the flatulence but it's not possible in this news-grabbing age. Gas-X is not the answer either. We simply need better people to be in our brain.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Blame is misdirected

Gov. Sarah Sanders blames inflation on President Joe Biden and calls it "Biden inflation." This is a very misleading statement.

Our government does not raise or lower prices. The only price controls government has is to freeze prices in emergencies such as war. Prices are raised by companies, many of which are in an oligopolistic situation. They raise prices and gouge as hard as possible and then blame it on the government or other situations.

An inherent principle of the capitalistic system is monetary greed. This was realized in the early 1900s and a number of laws were passed to try to control this situation. A few of the laws were anti-monopoly and unfair trade practice laws, and also child labor laws and others.

To blame our government for inflation is erroneous and will not help control inflation in any manner.

CARROLL RAST

Camden

On climate change

Some 50 years ago while attending the Naval Academy, I attended a lecture by a Notre Dame professor on the subject of ice ages. According to this professor, he had traced back through 10 distinct ice ages. The last ice age ended 15,000 years ago. At the time in St. Louis, the ice was two miles thick, ending around the border of Arkansas.

Yes, we do have climate change, but this is a natural occurrence. Yes, it is getting warmer in the summer, but actually nothing can be done as this is a part of normal climate. It's an actual part of weather. Sometime in the future, it will start to get colder and eventually the great northern cities will be ice-bound. People have lived through ice ages before, but adjustments will need to be made.

But not to panic, this will be several thousand years in the future. By then we should have colonies on the moon and elsewhere. Don't listen to the dingbats about windmills and solar panels. These will do good in perfect weather, but what of the cloudy, still days? We don't have enough wood to heat all homes.

As they told us in the military, "adapt and overcome." Have courage and overcome.

RON EDWARDS

Little Rock

Cut Medicare's costs

Yes, we desperately need to cut Medicare!

As a retired family physician, I am convinced we need to cut the cost of the Medicare system. Not the benefits for patients. Not the reimbursements to physicians; it is the lowest already. Cut the cost of the system itself.

First, deal with overpayments to Medicare Advantage. Private insurance companies are taking over Medicare by their aggressive Medicare Advantage programs. These programs have overbilled the federal Medicare system by billions of dollars. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has estimated net overpayments to Medicare Advantage plans in 2022 alone at $11.4 billion. Multiple sources confirm this. I urge you to read a December NPR article (tinyurl.com/NPRmedicare) that discusses how insurance companies take inordinately high profits from our Medicare tax dollars.

Furthermore, while the many perks of Medicare Advantage may appeal to the well patient, if you have a chronic illness, many physicians, including myself, warn against Medicare Advantage plans because of their questionable care of sick patients and patients with multiple chronic problems.

Next, our current Medicare system is fragmented and inefficient, desperately needing reorganization and restructuring. No successful business would tolerate it as it is. It's even barred by law from getting competitive drug prices.

Lastly, it needs to continue the change from a reactive system to a proactive system. The problem with a reactive system is that it delays care until you are sick. It is the most expensive way to practice medicine. Far better is a proactive integrated system designed to keep you well and out of the hospital; it's the most humane way and could save trillions of dollars over the years.

The answers to reducing Medicare costs are out there. It is way past time for politicians to stop their petty political posturing and deal with the problem.

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs

Solution to deficiency

Wasn't there a provision in the original Social Security law that provided for a "trust fund" to provide for future recipients? I understand that these funds have been "borrowed" by Congress, et al., over the past 50 or so years. If so, maybe a solution to the deficiency of funds would be for the "borrowers" to begin paying back.

JOHN WAY

Cave City



