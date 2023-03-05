LIVE! Music: Boots Riley at FPL; Home Sweet Home Festival in Bentonville

Musician, writer, director, activist -- those are just some of the hats Boots Riley wears.

Now add speaker to that list. He will be in Fayetteville from 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 for Innovation Speakers: An Evening with Boots Riley at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Riley is known for using dystopian science fiction to explore themes of income inequality and social class. He will talk about his news series, "I'm A Virgo," an absurdist comedy about a 13-foot tall Black man who lives in Oakland, Calif. The series stars Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Walton Goggins, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Kara Young, Olivia Washington and Allius Barnes with a score by those ukulele-loving Tuneyards. Riley's directorial debut, "Sorry to Bother You," starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Steven Yeun and Terry Crews, is also set in Oakland, Calif., and is about a telemarketer who discovers a magical key.

Riley is also the founding member and lead vocalist of The Coup and Street Sweeper Social Club featuring Tom Morello. He is the author of the critically acclaimed collection of essays, "Tell Homeland Security -- We Are the Bomb."

Seating for the Fayetteville talk will be first-come, first-serve in the Event Center. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and registration is not required. Learn more at faylib.org.

BENTONVILLE

Songwriters in the Round with Lacy Hampton, Samantha Hunt, Candy Lee and Emily Rowland starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16; Undone with dancers Olivia Ramsey, Sawyer Harvey, Marissa Culbreath, Logan Campbell and Mary Forest happens at 8 p.m. March 31; Tao of Lucy plays at 8 p.m. April 1 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

Home Sweet Home Sessions with Bailen and Elizabeth Moen perform at 6:30 p.m. March 10; My Politic and Kalyn Fay perform at 7 p.m. March 12 at homes in Bentonville. See citysessions.org for location and cover fees.

Home Sweet Home Festival featuring David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians will be April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

Yarn/Wire performs a family-oriented, interactive Forest Concert at 2 p.m. March 5; Yosuke Fujita performs at 8 p.m. March 23; Caterina Barbieri performs at 8 p.m. April 8; The Roots at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

The Listening Forest returns to the grounds at Crystal Bridges Museum on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights until May 28. 600 Museum Way. Prices vary by day and membership at crystalbridges.org/calendar/listening-forest-rafael-lozano-hemmer.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Sprungbilly performs at 6 p.m. March 6; Los Roscoes plays at 5 p.m. March 9; Sebastien Bordeaux plays at 7 p.m. March 10; Anitra Jay performs at 7 p.m. March 11; Bryan Copeland plays at 7 p.m. March 17; Double Wide Trailer plays at 7 p.m. March 18; Shilah Molina performs at 7 p.m. March 24; and Patti Steel and Kim Kutina play at 7 p.m. March 25 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Statehouse Electric plays at 5 p.m. March 11; March to August plays at 6 p.m. March 17; Forrest McCurren plays at 5 p.m. March 18; Some Guy Named Robb plays at 3 p.m. March 19; Git in the Truck plays at 5 p.m. March 24; Common Roots performs at 6 p.m. March 25; and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Amy Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at The Aud, 36 S. Main St. theaud.org. 479-253-7788

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

FAYETTEVILLE

Beth Stockdell plays an album release show for "Beneath the Starry Moonlight" at 5-6:30 p.m. April 3 at the Fayetteville Public Library.

The Q-Tip Bandits perform at 9 p.m. March 8; TV Preacher, Stress Dream and Bellwether Sirens play at 8 p.m. March 25; Cola and OrOrOr play April 28 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

Haley Riehhart performs at 8 p.m. March 5; Ouachita Dune and Garden Snakes perform at 8:30 p.m. March 9; Happy hour with Earl & Them starts at 6 p.m. followed by Mixtapes at 9 p.m. March 10; Dylan Earl plays an album release show at 8:30 p.m. with Jess Harp, Lee Bains & Glory Fires; Kameron Marlowe and Wyatt McCubbin play at 8 p.m. March 16; happy hour with Brick Fields starts at 6 p.m. followed by Green Acres at 9 p.m March 17; Deep Sequence with Recycled Funk starts at 8:30 p.m. March 18; Jackie Venson plays at 8 p.m. March 21; Water Liars play March 25, G Love & Special Sauce on March 28 and Brent Cobb on March 29, The Phase with Prop Hunter on March 30 and Hayes Carll with Melissa Carper on March 31 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

The Swade Diablos play at 3 p.m. March 5; DJ Afrosia spins at 9 p.m. and Zack Westcott plays at 10 p.m. March 9; Samantha Hunt performs at 6:30 p.m. and DJ Shemaveli spins at 9 p.m. March 10; Zack Westcott performs again at 10 p.m. March 10 & 11; Gavin Sumrall plays at 6:30 p.m., DJ Cudcareless spins at 9 p.m. and DJs and PJs with DJ Rev starts at 11 p.m. March 11; Patti Steel Duo plays at 3 p.m. March 12 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

Jerry Cantrell performs at 7:30 p.m. March 5; Flogging Molly plays at 7:30 p.m. March 7; Riley Green (sold out) performs at 7:30 p.m. March 1o; Drag Me to Brunch happens at noon March 12; Diplo presents Thomas Wesley on March 14; Throwback Thursday: 2000s Party with DJ Zero Cool happens at 9 p.m. March 16; Drive-By Truckers perform at 6 p.m. March 19; and 84: A Tribute to Van Halen starts at 9 p.m. March 24; and The Dan Band with guest Poo Live Crew at 7:30 p.m. March 30; Coming up are Colton Dixon March 25; Houndmouth March 31; Bryce Vine April 1; Third Eye Blind April 5; Kiss Army April 7; Dawes April 11; Judah & the Lion April 15; The Wood Brothers April 18, Umphrey's McGee April 19; Lucero April 21, Shakey Graves April 30, moe May 2 and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Mud Lung, TV Preacher and Liquid Courage play at 8 p.m. March 11; Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 15 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

James Miller plays at 6 p.m. March 7; Jeremy Treat performs at 6 p.m. March 8; Michael Bewley plays at 7 p.m. March 11; acoustic picking circle with Jeremiah Griffin starts at 2 p.m. March 12; Latin Dance Night happens at 6 p.m. March 12; Cherise Carver celebrates her new single at 7 p.m. March 15; JerGriffin Combo with Vin Bon happens at 7 p.m. March 16; Michael Rowan performs at 7 p.m. March 17; Jesse David plays at 7 p.m March 21; Ben Harris at 5 p.m. March 22; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. March 23; and Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. March 25 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Bill Callahan plays at 7 p.m. March 10 in Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (No ticket sales at the door, see eventbrite.com for tickets) facebook.com/onthemapfest

Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs, and Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame ring in spring at 8 p.m. March 31 at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Aaron Weber, March 10-11; Carlos Mencia, March 17-19; Kevin McCaffrey, March 24-25; Maddy Smith, March 31-April 1; Tom Thakker, April 7-8; Dale Jones, April 14-15; Keith Alberstadt, April 21-22; hypnotist Flip Orley April 28-29; Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Jazz Jam starts at 6:30 p.m. March 16 and the Fort Smith Blues Jam starts at 1 p.m. March 19 at The Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Hoppy Hour Comedy show with the River Valley Comics starts at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Fort Smith Brewing Company, 7500 Fort Chaffee Road, Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 7 p.m. March 11 and at 6 p.m. March 29 at JJ's Grill & Chill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, in Fort Smith.

Frank Foster plays at 8 p.m. March 31; Chris Cagle performs at 8 p.m. April 1; Blackberry Smoke performs at 8 p.m. April 13; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman perform at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 8 p.m. April 22; and Jo Dee Messina plays at 8 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Jackson Taylor & The Sinners with The Brandon Butler Band perform at 7 p.m. March 9; War Hippies with Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis starts at 8 p.m. March 24; Kolby Cooper and Logan Jahnke play at 8 p.m. March 31 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Robert Rauch performs at 9 p.m. March 18; Shenandoah performs at 7 p.m. March 24 in Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment; Derryl Perry performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Cherokee Casino Sallisaw, 1621 W. Ruth Ave., Sallisaw, Okla.

Andre Price performs comedy with Julie Drake and Nate Williams at 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. March 17-18 at Choctaw Casino & Resort, 3400 Choctaw Road, Pocola, Okla. /www.choctawcasinos.com.

Steven Curtis Chapman performs at 7 p.m. March 5 with Joseph O'Brien & Coby James at Van Buren Fine Arts Center, 2001 Pointer Trail in Van Buren.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 7 p.m. March 17 at Uncork'd, 5501 Phoenix Ave.; and at 7 p.m. March 18 at Bricktown Brewery, 318 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Our Planet Live in Concert begins at 7 p.m. March 23; STOMP happens at 7 p.m. April 4 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 South 7th St., Fort Smith.

ROGERS

Walker Hayes performs on April 21; Tyler Childers with Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham perform April 22; Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet on May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed & Cambria on May 26; Matchbox Twenty performs June 23; Fall Out Boy on July 11; Foreigner and Loverboy perform July 14; Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert on July 20; Eric Church with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard July 27; Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top with Uncle Kracker happens July 28; Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with JINJER on July 29; Luke Bryan with Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean and DJ Rock on Aug. 10; Pantera with Lamb of God on Aug. 15; Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on Aug. 18; KidzBop Never Stop tour on Aug 19; Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Aug. 24; Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver on Sept. 14 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts

SPRINGDALE

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Abbey Pierce on March 10; Jody Burkett March 11; Ben Henley (from Maud Crawford) March 17; Michael Pianalto March 18; Chris & Brian March 24; Piano Man JR Neal on March 25 and Dime Box Duo on March 31 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road. tontitownwinery.com

Ella Fritts performs comedy at 7:30 p.m. on March 9; Moneisha Williams, Zac Maas and Brett Hiker on March 16; Tyler Ross on March 23; Day Peace on March 30; Stephen Taylor and Chase Shanahan on April 6; Mat Alano-Martin and Brett Jefries on April 13; Scott Eason on April 20 and Matt Stanton on April 27. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Runnin' On Empty plays at 8 p.m. March 9; Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 9 p.m. March 10; Rocket Science performs at 9 p.m. March 11; George Brothers plays at 8 p.m. March 16; Uncrowned Kings play at 9 p.m. March 18 at Seven at Cherokee Casino, 2416 U.S. 412. cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs/entertainment.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com