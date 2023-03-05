Sections
LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Wright State Game 3

Today at 11:46 a.m.
Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall follows through Friday, March 3, 2023, with a two-run single scoring left fielder Jared Wegner and first baseman Brady Slavens during the seventh inning of the Razorbacks’ 12-2 run-rule-shortened win over Wright State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Pregame:

Arkansas (8-2) is in the midst of an 18-game homestand.  The Razorbacks have won three in a row, including the first two of the Wright State series.

The Razorback offense has been firing on all cylinders during the win streak, scoring at least 10 runs in each game.

Probable starters: Wright State RHP Luke Stofel (0-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (1-0, 2.79 ERA) 

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B 

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Diggs DH

7. Cali 3B

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS


