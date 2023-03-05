Manila tops Dumas to get back to final

LAMAR -- With a hot shooting final quarter to take the momentum, Manila secured its spot in the Class 3A championship game for the first time since 2010.

It was again another balanced effort Saturday at Warrior Arena for Manila that allowed it to pull away late for a 56-44 victory against Dumas, the Class 3A runner-up from last year.

"Just to get to play in this setting and for these kids to get to experience this is special," Manilia Coach Lee Wimberley said. "That's the beauty of being from a small town because we had a lot of support here. Basketball is the identity of our town, so this is huge to go back."

Manila (30-5) last made the championship game in 2010. The Lions were led by Jaron Burrow's team-high 20 points, Brayden Nunnally's 18 and Rex Farmer's 14.

It was an efficient afternoon overall for the Lions, who made 20 of 35 shots in the game. But it was ultra-efficient for Farmer, who didn't miss a shot while making four three-point baskets. He stepped up in the semifinals after scoring eight points in the opening round and 11 points in the second round.

"That rim was big this afternoon," Farmer said. "My teammates got me some good shots. We have a lot of seniors, and I just want to thank them for being great teammates behind a great crowd."

Farmer, who competed in the Overall golf championship this season as well, was a key factor early with nine first-half points and five in the final quarter.

"When he is on, he is on and gives us another dimension to our offense," Wimberley said. "Usually when he hits that first shot, it's going to be a good night for him."

Dumas held a 37-36 edge heading into the final quarter, but that's when Manila took control of the game. Nunnally started the quarter with a three-pointer to start a 12-0 run and Farmer capped it with an outside shot of his own. That allowed the Lions to take a 48-37 lead, and they didn't look back after that.

"We had some chances early, but they jumped back at us," Wimberley said. "Our team did a good job responding. Our guys just play so well together. This is a special group that really wanted to make the most of this season. I'm so proud of them finishing off this game."

Manila was able to make seven of its nine fourth-quarter shots, while Dumas made three of its 10 shots in the final frame.

Dumas (29-8) held a 14-10 lead after the opening quarter and it was tied at 29-29 entering halftime. The Bobcats had Tommy Reddick (14 points) and Brandon Johnson (11 points) step up for Mike Reddick, who fouled out with 9 points and watched most of the game from the bench.