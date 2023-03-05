Mess of Kentucky blues





FAYETTEVILLE -- Too many missed shots around the rim and too many missed shots at the free-throw line cost the University of Arkansas basketball team any shot to beat Kentucky.

The No. 23 Wildcats led for the final 35:20 and beat the Razorbacks 88-79 on Saturday in Walton Arena in the regular-season finale.

Arkansas (19-12, 8-10 SEC) shot 2 of 20 on layups and 22 of 34 on free throws.

"I think that our philosophy, especially with this roster, has been to try to draw free throws attempted and to try to score points in the paint," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "Obviously today, 2 for 20 around the rim, you're not going to win a lot of games.

"We didn't finish around the rim, and we didn't make foul shots like we need to to beat a team like Kentucky."

The Razorbacks missed their last 15 layups and were 0 of 14 in the second half.

Junior guard Davonte Davis -- who was ejected with 18:15 left after drawing two technical fouls -- scored Arkansas' last layup basket with 4:01 left in the first half to pull the Razorbacks within 30-28.

"Right now, physical teams are bothering us," Musselman said. "Physicality at the rim is bothering us."

Freshman guard Nick Smith's three-pointer gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead 47 seconds into the game, but after that it was a struggle offensively for the Razorbacks as they finished at 35.7% (25 of 70) from the field.

"Super frustrating," Smith, who had 25 points, 6 assists, 5 steals and 4 rebounds, said of the missed layups and free throws. "We've just got to come in and work on our games.

"A lot of rushed shots. I don't know. We've missed a lot of easy ones. We've just got to make the simple play, get the basket."





Arkansas suffered a third consecutive loss, but all have been to ranked teams, including on the road at No. 2 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee the previous two games.

Musselman said he believes the Razorbacks -- who came into the game No. 16 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings -- are still an NCAA Tournament team.

"The regular season is now over and I thought we did an incredible job, when you think about our win-loss record and you think about the metrics and you think about the non-conference and you think about the success of the teams that we did beat in non-conference play," Musselman said. "Yes, we feel confident that we're an NCAA Tournament team.

"We feel like through the regular-season basketball, we've proven that we're an NCAA Tournament team."

The Wildcats (21-10, 12-6) bounced back from a 68-66 loss to Vanderbilt at home on Wednesday night and played without starting freshman guard Cason Wallace, who was sidelined by an ankle injury. They shot 53.7% (29 of 54) from the field and hit 26 of 33 free throws.

"I thought they played pretty desperately coming off a loss," Musselman said.

Kentucky senior guard Antonio Reeves, a transfer from Illinois State, led Kentucky with a career-high 37 points and hit 12 of 17 shots and 11 of 11 free throws.

"He played as good as any player I've seen since I've been coaching here at Arkansas, and I can't remember anybody in the Mountain West that did that to one of our teams with that percentage," said Musselman, who is in his fourth season at Arkansas after being the coach at Nevada for four seasons. "So he played phenomenal.

"They put the ball in his hands. He made great decisions and missed five shots. He scored 37 points on 17 shots.

"I mean, how many guys score 37 points on 17 shots? It doesn't happen."

Wallace led the Wildcats with 24 points against Arkansas earlier this season when the Razorbacks won 88-73 in Rupp Arena.





"We knew when Wallace wasn't going to play that [Reeves] was going to be the guy," Musselman said. "I thought they did a really good job of setting screens for him. ... I thought he came off with great speed off the dribble-handoffs."

Reeves scored the most points by an Arkansas opponent since Kentucky's Jodie Meeks had 45 on Feb. 14, 2009, when the Wildcats beat the Razorbacks 79-63 in Walton Arena.

"He made a lot of tough shots," Smith said.

Kentucky senior forward Jacob Toppin had 21 points and senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Reeves' previous career high was 34 points for Illinois State against Valparaiso last season. His season high had been 27 points against Ole Miss.

"I just stayed with the process, teammates looked for me," Reeves said. "It was me just being out there and being me.

"I didn't think about having a game like this at all. I just went out there to play and perform."

After Arkansas shot 62.7% (32 of 51) against Kentucky's man-to-man defense earlier this season, the Wildcats incorporated a zone for Saturday's rematch.

"You noticed we played different," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "We have a zone. We just haven't worked [on] it, but we worked on it yesterday. We made them take the shots we wanted them to take."

Arkansas junior guard Ricky Council scored 16 points off the bench and freshman guard Anthony Black had 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Kentucky scored six points in a 9-second span when Reeves hit four free throws resulting from the technicals called on Davis -- who complained to officials after being called for fouling Tshiebwe while trying to get through his screen -- and then added a jump shot to push the Wildcats' lead from 42-39 to 48-39 with 18:06 left.

Arkansas didn't pull closer than five points the rest of the game and trailed by as many as 14 as the Razorbacks finished 13-3 in Walton Arena this season and the Wildcats improved to 6-4 on the road.

"I've said every game takes on its own personality," Musselman said when asked about the oddity of Arkansas and Kentucky winning road games against each other. "But we're not playing good basketball the last two games."

The Razorbacks are 2-5 since winning at Kentucky with the victories at home over Florida and Georgia.

"You look at our record over the last seven games," Musselman said. "We need to play better basketball, for sure."



