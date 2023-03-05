Nodouble goes to Gar Hole again

With his first step out of the gate Saturday, Gar Hole went to the lead and, as they say on the backstretch, improved his position.

In a race named for the late Arkansas-bred winner of the 1968 Arkansas Derby, Gar Hole led every step in defending his title in the $150,000 Nodouble Breeders' for older state-bred male sprinters. Overpowering five opponents under Ricardo Santana Jr., the 5-year-old revived a sluggish meet for owner-breeder John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs and trainer John Alexander Ortiz.

Odds plunging to 2-5 after two scratches, Gar Hole went 6 furlongs in 1:10.00, slightly slower than in last year's Nodouble but in a race that a speed record wasn't needed. A length and a half back was Unbridled Twister with Bandit Point third in a group that Mrs. Beans applied the most pressure to Gar Hole before tiring. It was the fifth Nodouble board finish for 8-year-old Bandit Point, trained by Robert Cline and ridden by Kelsi Harr.

Named for the bar in the former Marion Hotel, when the Little Rock riverfront facility served as a nerve center for Arkansas politics, Gar Hole is the son of Tekton and Dovecot, the latter sired by 2015 champion, Arkansas Derby and dual-classic winner Afleet Alex. In the month of his foaling, the homebred gelding is six for 10, a third-place finish included, for $451,124.

The 2022 Nodouble triumph marked his fourth victory of Oaklawn's longest season, his only defeat coming in an April allowance-claimer against open rivals. Both horses who beat him at Oaklawn, where he has won twice this season, are trained by Steve Asmussen, most recently to Grade I winner Gunite when fourth in the $150,000 King Cotton on Jan. 28.