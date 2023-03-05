North Little Rock notebook

Short-term-rental proposal on hold

The North Little Rock City Council may vote on a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rentals in the coming weeks.

The proposal would affect short-term rentals -- homes or units that are rented out for a fee, much like Airbnb or Vrbo -- and set rules regarding noise, garbage and parking, among other things, to the business license holder. The proposed ordinance was introduced before the council on Feb. 13, then read a second time on Feb. 27. The third reading, likely at the council's next scheduled meeting on March 13, will be the first time the council would take a vote. The agenda for March 13 has not yet been released.

No one spoke for or against the proposal at last week's council meeting.

One issue facing the council is whether the state Legislature will pass Senate Bill 197 -- which would put some restrictions on Arkansas cities and counties from passing rules limiting people from using properties as short-term rentals.

The North Little Rock proposal, although presented and then given a second reading, has been on hold.

Mayor Terry Hartwick said at the Feb. 27 council meeting the North Little Rock proposal wasn't moving forward with a vote until legislators decide what to do with their bill.

Until then, he said, "We're kind of between what we can do and what we're not able to do."

But Council Member Debi Ross, who is co-sponsoring the North Little Rock proposal with Council Member Charlie Hight, said at the meeting that the state Legislature's proposed bill is not the reason she agrees to hold off on a North Little Rock council vote. Rather, she said she wants the North Little Rock proposal read at three separate council meetings before there's a vote.

"I want to make sure there's full transparency and that we just don't suspend all the rules and pass it on just one night," Ross said.

Food truck permit day is scheduled

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau will host its first North Little Rock Food Truck Permitting Day on March 15.

Permit day would be a chance for food trucks to get licensed and permitted to operate in North Little Rock by completing all regulatory steps -- such as health and fire inspections, a business license application and a North Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission permit application -- in one appointment, according to the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The event is scheduled to take place at 200 Poplar St., North Little Rock (the empty lot west of Simmons Bank Arena) and is by appointment only. It is not open to the general public.

North Little Rock had 89 food trucks permitted to operate in 2022.

"Unlike brick-and-mortar restaurants with an established location, some food truck operators move frequently and can be difficult for the City and the [Convention and Visitors Bureau] to track and enforce health, safety, and legal requirements," the agency said. "Food trucks that are licensed and permitted are also added to an approved list used by the City, [Convention and Visitors Bureau] and event planners for special events in North Little Rock as well as listed on the North Little Rock [Convention and Visitors Bureau] website, northlittlerock.org."

As an incentive for completing the applications, food truck operators will be entered for the chance to win a buzzer pager system. Any food truck operator permitted between Jan. 1 and March 15 will be entered.

Baptist adds 10 critical care beds

Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock has opened a new 10-bed critical care unit, bringing the total number of critical care beds to 44.

The medical intensive care unit on the hospital's ground floor, across from the Emergency Department, is equipped to work with patients who have life-saving and complex care needs, said Cody Walker, president of Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock, in a news release.

CDI Contractors completed construction and Nashville, Tenn.-based Earl Swensson Associates Inc. was the architect.

Elementary school on meeting agenda

The North Little Rock School Board will hold a workshop and special meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building Board Room, 2400 Willow St.

At the special meeting, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski will ask the board to send his Seventh Street Elementary School Reconfiguration and Transformation Stipend plan to the district's Licensed Personnel Policies Committee for review.

The district plans a comprehensive redesign of the district's Seventh Street Elementary School. All licensed staff members at the school would get a $17,000 stipend over a three-year period, above the current districtwide pay levels, as a way to attract, retain and reward high-quality leaders, teachers and staff.

The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcast on the district's YouTube Channel-NLRSD Board Meetings.

Information for this article was contributed by Paige Eichkorn and Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.