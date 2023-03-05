BASKETBALL

Morant taking a break

Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions and that he was going to "take some time away to get help." The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver. They were flying to Los Angeles on Saturday for games against the Clippers today and the Lakers on Tuesday. Morant will miss those two games, at minimum, the Grizzlies said, without further comment. "We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said earlier Saturday. The league will try to speak with Morant as part of that investigation, though it is unclear when any meeting may occur. Morant apologized in a statement released by Tandem Sports + Entertainment. Memphis is currently No. 2 in the Western Conference standings, led by Morant, a two-time All-Star from Murray State averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game.

GOLF

Former Hog holds lead

PGA Tour rookie and former University of Arkansas golfer Nico Echavarria of Colombia ran off four consecutive birdies early in his round Saturday and finished with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory. Carson Young, who led the opening two rounds at Grand Reserve, had to birdie the last hole for a 71 and was Echavarria's closest pursuer. Young began with a four-shot lead, and the 28-year-old Colombian made up ground quickly with an eagle on the par-5 second hole and then four consecutive birdies starting at the fourth. Echavarria was at 17-under 199. The winner earns a spot in The Players Championship next week with its $25 million purse, along with spots in the PGA Championship and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 4-under 212.

Kitayama out in front

Kurt Kitayama steadied himself down the stretch Saturday at Bay Hill, closing with two birdies over the last three holes to escape with an even-par 72 and a one-shot lead in the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla. Now comes the hard part for Kitayama, a 30-year-old Californian going after his first PGA Tour victory. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler had five birdies over his last seven holes in warm gusts that made Bay Hill tough as ever. He finished with a 68 and was one shot behind, along with Viktor Hovland of Norway (66). Hovland finished runner-up to Scheffler a year ago at Bay Hill.

Ko takes over in Singapore

Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. She birdied four of her first five holes and two of her last three. Americans held the other leading positions. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70. Second-round leader Danielle Kang was in fifth place after a 72, four strokes behind Ko. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 73 on Saturday and is at 1-under 215. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) struggled with a 75 on Saturday and is at 3-over 219 while Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 77 and is at 8-over 224.

Toms first in Arizona

David Toms posted a 7-under 65 on Saturday to grab a two-shot lead in the Champion Tour's Cologuard Classsic in Tucson, Ariz. Robert Karlsson stands in second place with a 9-under 135. Karlsson shot a 64 on Saturday. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) fired a 72 on Saturday and is at 4-under 140 overall. Little Rock's Glen Day turned in a 71 on Saturday and is at 2-over 146. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) is at 16-over 160 overall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Austin Hill wins Xfinity race

Austin Hill overtook Chandler Smith just before the final lap to win the NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith, who was the pole-sitter, led 118 laps of the 200-lap race and appeared to be in good shape in the final laps before Hill made his late charge. Hill also won the season-opening race two weeks ago at Daytona in the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The four-time series winner was sixth last week at Fontana, Calif. Smith, a rookie who drives the Kaulig Racing No. 16 Chevy, said his car got tight near the end and he finished third. He also was passed by Justin Allgaier in the JR Motorsports No. 7 Chevy. Kyle Busch in the Kaulig No. 10 Chevy finished fourth at his hometown track, a night after taking the NASCAR Truck Series race.

Elliott out indefinitely

Chase Elliott is out indefinitely after undergoing a successful three-hour surgery to repair a fractured tibia, Hendrick Motorsports General Manager Jeff Andrews said Saturday. Andrews said there was no timeline on when the star NASCAR driver would return. Elliott injured his left leg Friday while snowboarding in Colorado. Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet in place of Elliott in Sunday's Cup race in Las Vegas. Andrews said the process has begun to attain a waiver from NASCAR for Elliott -- the 2020 Cup champion -- to be eligible for this year's playoffs. Waivers have been granted to other drivers for various circumstances. Berry, in the meantime, will be in charge of trying to collect points for the team. His first race will be at a place where the 32-year-old has won two Xfinity Series races and finished in the top 10 in all four starts.

TENNIS

Americans fall in semifinals

Marta Kostyuk and Varvara Gracheva each reached her first WTA final by beating an American at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. The eighth-seeded Kostyuk took five of the last six games to eliminate 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 in the day's first semifinal. Gracheva then reeled off the last four games to defeat Katie Volynets 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 across nearly 2 1/2 hours in a matchup between a pair of unseeded players at night. Kostyuk is a 20-year-old from Ukraine who is ranked 52nd. Gracheva is a 22-year-old from Russia who is ranked 88th. Against the fourth-seeded Collins, Kostyuk saved five of the six break points she faced and won four of her opponent's service games. Kostyuk previously had reached the semifinals at four tournaments but never made it past that round.