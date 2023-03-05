OHIO VALLEY

VALPARAISO 7-9, UALR 6-3

An overwhelming ninth inning powered Valparaiso to a win in the opening game of Saturday's doubleheader before an explosive seventh in the second game secured the sweep at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

UALR (4-4) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the day's opener, getting solo home runs from Nico Baumach, Luke Pectol and Jake Wright before Baumbach homered again in the bottom of the sixth.

The Beacons and Trojans both scored in the seventh as UALR stretched its advantage to 6-2, but Valparaiso (6-2) struck for one in the eighth inning and four runs in the ninth -- first baseman Brady Renfro tied the game with a two-run single and designated hitter Jake Skrine followed with a double to score Renfro as the go-ahead run.

The second game was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team leading by more than a run at any point in the first six innings. Baumbach homered yet again, his sixth of the season, to make it 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.

But the Beacons answered with another big inning. Ryan Maka's three-run homer highlighted Valparaiso's five-run seventh-inning outburst, which saddled Chance Vaught with the loss for the Trojans.