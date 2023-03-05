Philander Smith receives $3 million grant to boost internet access





LITTLE ROCK -- Philander Smith College has been awarded nearly $3 million to improve high-speed internet access.

The $2,999,903 grant from the Connecting Minority Communities pilot program -- which is run by the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration and is part of the Biden administration's Internet for All initiative -- was announced Monday by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Philander Smith College is one of 61 minority-serving colleges and universities to receive these grants, which total $175 million.

With this latest set of grants, all funding from the Internet for All grant program has been awarded to 93 universities, including 43 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, 24 Hispanic Serving Institutions, 21 Minority Serving Institutions, and five Tribal Colleges and Universities, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The Connecting Minority Communities pilot program is part of the administration's Internet for All initiative that aims to connect everyone in America with affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

The project's goal is to improve, upgrade and expand the use of technology on campus with a focus on innovation to enhance student learning and provide more effective administrative functions for faculty and staff, according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Philander Smith College will "implement campus enterprise-level resources, refreshing technology for both students and employees, purchase internet access service, install and upgrade broadband facilities, improve wireless connectivity on campus, and purchase eligible equipment and devices for student and community resident use."

The college will also "provide one-to-one devices for freshmen students, prioritizing [those] in need, provide Wi-Fi hotspots for students, and anchor community residents who participate in [Philander Smith]-led workforce development and community engagement programs," according to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. "The proposed Wi-Fi hotspot lending program will allow community residents to check out technology for their own educational purposes," too.

"Access to affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service is necessary for minority students and local communities to fully access school, healthcare, and jobs," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a National Telecommunications and Information Administration news release. "The Department of Commerce has made significant investment into minority-serving colleges and universities, and I am proud to say that all funding from the Connecting Minority Communities program has been distributed to help make internet connectivity a reality for tens of thousands of students at minority-serving colleges and universities across the country."

Founded in 1877, Philander Smith College is one of the oldest private, historically Black institutions of higher learning in the state, according to the college. The liberal arts college is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is the only United Negro College Fund member school in the state.

Current enrollment is approximately 700, according to Sericia Nelson, executive strategist at the college.

In the latest U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, released last fall, Philander Smith College ranked 41st for regional colleges in the South and tied for 40th among national historically Black colleges and universities.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, alumni include Dr. Joycelyn Elders, a former U.S. surgeon general; the Rev. James H. Cone, a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York; Lottie Shackelford, the first woman to serve as Little Rock's mayor; former National Football League player Elijah Pitts; and former Harlem Globetrotters basketball player Hubert "Geese" Ausbie.



