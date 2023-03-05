PREP BASKETBALL: Jonesboro gets late FTs, defeats Cabot to earn trip to 6A championship game





ROGERS -- Deion Buford-Wesson refused to let him team lose Saturday.

Buford-Wesson scored 17 points and made two clutch free throws with 3.7 seconds to play to give Jonesboro a 40-38 victory over Cabot in the semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament in Mountie Arena. The win earned Jonesboro (29-3) a trip to the state finals in its first season in Class 6A.

Jonesboro struggled mightily offensively for most of the game after blowing away Bentonville, 61-28, in the quarterfinals. The Hurricane received a jolt from Buford-Wesson, who scored 10 of his 17 points in the second half including two clutch free throws in between a timeout by Cabot.

Cabot had an opportunity to send the game into overtime but a rushed shot near the rim did not fall. Jonesboro then rushed the court and swarmed Buford-Wesson, a 6-0 senior guard. Buford-Wesson said Jonesboro did a better job of running its offense after rushing some shots while falling behind 23-15 against a Cabot team the Hurricane bet twice in 6A-Central play.





"We talked in the locker room about coming out and just playing our basketball," Buford-Wesson said. "The timeout at the line didn't bother me at all. I do that in practice every day. I make free throws."

Devarius Tillman scored eight points and Phillip Tillman five points, with all of them in the second half when Jonesboro desperately needed some offensive production.

"Both of our senior guards, Phillip Tillman and Deion, got us going," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "Tillman picked up his third foul then Deion, who's been our best player all year, took us home there at the end."

Cabot led for most of the game behind the play of junior guard Jermaine Christopher, who had 11 points and set up teammates for shots with his ability to penetrate inside. Center Jarrett Coleman added eight points for the Panthers (21-9), who beat Fort Smith Northside and Springdale Har-Ber earlier in the tournament.



