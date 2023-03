MARSHALL 55, EARLE 46

Payton DePriest poured in 25 points to get Marshall (27-8) past the Bulldogs and into next week's final.

Allesandro Govi added 10 points for the Bobcats, who outscored their opponents 19-11 in the fourth quarter.

Joseph McVay scored 17 points, and Taron Hurst had 10 for Earle (16-15).