Sheriff: Scott County man dies after floodwater sweeps him into Poteau River

A Scott County man died in flooding near Waldron, according to a news release from the Scott County sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office reports it was alerted early Friday morning that the man was supposed to meet his grandson on Manorcrest Road but had never arrived and had not returned home. Deputies searched the area and tried to track the man's cellphone, but both efforts proved unsuccessful.

After water levels began to recede later that morning, a motorist traveling on Arkansas 248 reported the top of a pickup visible in the Poteau River, according to the release. Deputies and other first responders went to the area and discovered a heavily damaged truck unoccupied and mostly submerged.

Upon searching the area, first responders found the man's body a short distance from the truck just before 8 a.m., the release says.

The sheriff's office said the initial investigation indicates the truck was likely swept from the road and into the river near Arkansas 80 and Manorcrest Road.

The man's identity is not being released at this time.