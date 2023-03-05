Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

A.M.P.M.

MinorMajorMinorMajor

Today3:209:253:359:50

Monday4:0510:054:1510:25

Tuesday4:4010:454:5511:05

Wed.5:2011:305:4011:55

Thursday6:1006:3012:15

Friday6:5012:407:151:00

Saturday7:351:258:051:50

March 129:253:159:553:40

March 1310:204:1010:504:35

March 1411:205:1011:555:40

March 1506:0512:156:40

March 1612:557:101:207:35

March 171:508:052:158:40

March 182:559:003:109:30

March 193:459:554:0510:20

March 204:3510:404:5011:10

March 215:2511:305:4011:55

March 226:1006:3012:20

March 237:0512:507:301:15

March 247:501:408:202:05

March 258:452:359:153:00

March 269:403:3010:103:55

March 2710:354:2511:054:50

March 2811:305:2005:45

March 2912:006:1512:256:45

March 301:007:051:157:30

March 311:457:502:008:15

April 12:308:302:408:55

April 23:109:153:259:35