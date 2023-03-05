Supply routes focus of battle of Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks Saturday in fighting around Bakhmut, which has come down to a yard-by-yard battle for vital roads that supply the city's defenders.

But the Ukrainian military acknowledged that soldiers inside the city were hemmed in on three sides by a combined force of the Russian army and the Wagner private military company, which includes fighters recruited from prisons.

In a video Friday, Wagner's owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, taunted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying that only one road remained open to the west of Bakhmut, a city in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian commanders claim a counterattack last week pushed Russian forces away from at least one of the embattled roads, for the moment easing resupply for troops in the city.

In any case, the seven-month battle for Bakhmut -- Russia's longest-running sustained assault since the invasion last year -- is being decided by seesaw fighting around the rural roads, which cut through rolling, grassy hills and small villages west of the city.

One of the roads heads west to the town of Chasiv Yar. The other, which was more open after the Ukrainian counterattack, leads southwest to the town of Ivanivske. Ukraine has fallback positions in the hills along both routes.

Although military analysts say it is unlikely that Russia could steamroll deeper into Ukrainian territory if it captured Bakhmut, the city's fall would hand Russian President Vladimir Putin a symbolic prize as the first major city taken by his forces since July.

In waves of assaults by Wagner's forces through the fall and winter, and with relentless artillery, Russia inched toward the city from the south and the north, trying to encircle the Ukrainians inside.





Inside the city, street fighting has broken out, with both sides holed up in abandoned houses and factories, fighting block by block.

"Thanks to the Ukrainian armed forces, they still haven't taken control of the city," the deputy mayor, Oleksandr Marchenko, told the BBC.

The Ukrainian military said in its morning battlefield assessment Saturday that Russia had continued its efforts to encircle the city over the past 24 hours.

"The defenders rebuffed multiple assaults," the military said of its forces, providing few details other than to list yet another Russian assault on a village straddling the road that Ukraine said it had recently cleared of Russian forces.

Britain's military intelligence agency said Saturday that two key bridges had been blown up. One is on the road to Chasiv Yar. It was not immediately clear if that closed off supplies or if the Ukrainians have a workaround. The other bridge was a pontoon crossing the Bakhmutka River within the city.





The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based analytical group, wrote Friday that Ukrainian troops had blown up the bridges, a sign that they were preparing to withdraw. The blown-up bridge on the Chasiv Yar road would "limit Russian egress routes out of Bakhmut" on the heels of the retreating Ukrainians, the group wrote.

The Ukrainian military, if it retreats, would probably do so stealthily, trying to fall back with minimal casualties, military analysts have said. It may pull back to the city's western neighborhoods, using the Bakhmutka River as a defensive line in the city.

In the worst case, the thousands of Ukrainian troops fighting in Bakhmut could become surrounded, starved of ammunition and be killed or pushed to surrender, but analysts deemed that outcome unlikely.

'URGENT ISSUES'

Despite the indications of an imminent retreat, Ukraine's military continued to express resolve.

Gen. Viktor Khorenko, head of Ukraine's special operations forces, visited Bakhmut just a day after the commander of the ground forces went to the city. Ukrainian commanders say they want to hold on and degrade Russian forces as long as they can.

Khorenko "worked out a number of urgent issues regarding the provision and organization of the work" of units, the command said in a statement.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu paid his own visit to troops elsewhere in the Donbas region, the Defense Ministry said Saturday. He inspected a front-line command post in the southern part of Donetsk and was updated on "the current situation and troops' action," according to the ministry, which released a video showing him awarding medals.

Although Ukraine's grip seems to be slipping, either side could double down, pouring in men and weaponry to prolong the battle, analysts say, but only at the risk of sapping their armies' strength for other fights.

A Ukrainian withdrawal would suggest hopes for success later in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that would put into play a new arsenal of Western heavy weaponry, including German Leopard 2 tanks. Soldiers in Bakhmut could be redirected to that offensive, analysts say.

"There might be a trade-off between committing the resources necessary to hold Bakhmut and depleting forces needed for the spring offensive," said Rob Lee, a military analyst at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a think tank based in Philadelphia.

Much is riding on the battle for the access roads. Oleh Kadanov, a Ukrainian volunteer who assists the military, drove the road from Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut on Tuesday. "There were not too many craters," he said in an interview. At that time, the road was not under direct tank or machine-gun fire, he said.

The city itself, he said, was "scary." Bombarded from three sides by Russian artillery and in the grips of street fighting, "there were no safe places" once inside.

For Russia, capturing Bakhmut would open the roads to the west -- but not by much. Ukraine has multiple layers of defenses in the Donbas, sometimes seen in long trenches cut through fields to the rear of the current front line. So if Russia does ultimately claim Bakhmut, the grueling war of attrition could simply shift a few miles to the west.

SAYING PRAYERS

Civilians spoke about daily struggles as the fighting raged on nearly nonstop, reducing much of Bakhmut to rubble. Husband and wife Hennadiy Mazepa and Natalia Ishkova, who chose to remain in the city, said they lack food and basic utilities.

"Humanitarian [aid] is given to us only once a month. There is no electricity, no water, no gas," Ishkova told the AP on Saturday.

"I pray to God that all who remain here will survive," she added.

Also Saturday, Shoigu, Russia's defense chief, traveled to eastern Ukraine to inspect troops and award them with state decorations, the Defense Ministry said.

He visited a command post, where he was briefed by regional commander Rustam Muradov, according to a video published by the ministry. It did not disclose the command post's location.

Elsewhere, Ukraine's emergency services reported in the morning that the death toll from a Russian missile strike that hit a five-story apartment building in southern Ukraine on Thursday rose to 11.

Emergency services said in an online statement that rescuers pulled three more bodies from the wreckage overnight, some 36 hours after a Russian missile tore through four floors of the building in the riverside city of Zaporizhzhia. A child was among those reported killed. The rescue effort was ongoing.

Russian shelling Saturday also killed two residents of front-line communities in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region, the local military administration reported.

A 57-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man also died in Nikopol, a town farther west near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as Russian forces fired artillery shells and rockets at Ukrainian-held territory across the Dnieper River, regional Gov. Serhiy Lysak reported.

In the western city of Lviv, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines, Zelenskyy met Saturday with the head of the European Union parliament. Hours earlier, Zelenskyy held talks with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and top European legal officials on how to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

In a joint press briefing with Zelenskyy, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said "all those responsible" for suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, must be brought to justice before a durable peace is achieved.

Metsola voiced support for the EU's announcement Thursday that an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression -- the act of invading another country -- would be set up in The Hague.

She also called for Ukraine to start negotiations on joining the 27-nation bloc as early as this year and urged Western nations to keep arming Kyiv as it battles Russian forces in the east and south.

The EU agreed in June to put Ukraine on a path toward membership, setting in motion a process that could take years or even decades. However, Moscow's invasion and Ukraine's request for fast-track consideration have lent urgency to the negotiations.

"Ukraine's future is in the European Union. We will walk all the way with you," Metsola said on Twitter late Friday.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times and by Mstyslav Chernov of The Associated Press.