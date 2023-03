Today’s TV All times Central

Best bet

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks today in an NBA Western Conference matchup. Coverage from the American Airlines Center in Dallas begins at noon Central on ABC.

(AP/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVENT, TIMECHANNEL

SOCCER

SPFL

Celtic at St. Mirren, 5:55 a.m.CBSSN

PREMIER LEAGUE

Everton at Nottingham Forest, 8 a.m.USA

Manchester United at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m.USA

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula One: Bahrain Grand Prix, 8:55 a.m.ESPN

Cup Series qualifying, 10 a.m.FS1

IndyCar: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 11:30 a.m.NBC

Cup Series: Pennzoil 400, 2:30 p.m.Fox

AMA Supercross*, midnightCNBC

TENNIS

ATP coverage, 9 a.m.Tennis

ATP/WTA coverage, 2:30 p.m.Tennis

BASEBALL

SHRINERS COLLEGE CLASSIC

Michigan vs. Louisville, 11 a.m.AT&T SportsNet

OTHER COLLEGE MEN'S GAMES

Miami at Florida, 11 a.m.SECN

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 2 p.m.SECN

EXHIBITION MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Miami at Boston, noonMLBN

NY Mets at St. Louis, 12:05 p.m.Bally Midwest

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

TOURNAMENT GAMES

ATLANTIC 10 CHAMPIONSHIP

Massachusetts vs. Saint Louis, 11 a.m.ESPNU

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

Virginia Tech vs. Louisville, noonESPN

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP

South Carolina vs. Tennessee, 2 p.m.ESPN

BIG EAST SEMIFINALS

Marquette vs. Connecticut, 2 p.m.FS1

Villanova vs. Creighton, 4:30 p.m.FS1

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Ohio State vs. Iowa, 4 p.m.ESPN

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

Washington State vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.ESPN2

BIG SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point, 5 p.m.ESPNU

COLLEGE MEN

REGULAR SEASON GAMES

Maryland at Penn State, 11 a.m.Big Ten

Houston at Memphis, 11 a.m.CBS

Illinois at Purdue, 11:30 a.m.Fox

Nebraska at Iowa, 1 p.m.Big Ten

South Florida at Wichita State, 1 p.m.ESPNU

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.CBS

Northwestern at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.Big Ten

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.FS1

TOURNAMENT GAMES

BIG SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP

UNC-Asheville vs. Campbell, noonESPN2

MISSOURI VALLEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Bradley vs. Drake, 1 p.m.CBS

PATRIOT LEAGUE SEMIFINAL

Army at Colgate, 1 p.m.CBSSN

American at Lafayette, 3 p.m.CBSSN

ATLANTIC SUN CHAMPIONSHIP

Liberty vs. Kennesaw State, 2 p.m.ESPN2

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

W. Carolina vs. Furman, 3 p.m.ESPNU

NBA

Phoenix at Dallas, noonABC

Golden State at LA Lakers, 2:30 p.m.ABC

San Antonio at Houston, 6 p.m.AT&T SportsNet

New York at Boston, 6:30 p.m.ESPN

Memphis at LA Clippers, 9 p.m.ESPN

NBA G LEAGUE

Grand Rapids at Lakeland, 2 p.m.NBATV

HOCKEY

COLLEGE WOMEN

NCAA Tournament selection show, 11 a.m.ESPNEWS

NHL

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 2 p.m.TNT

Detroit at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.NHLN

COLLEGE MEN

Michigan State at Notre Dame (if nec.), 5 p.m.FS2

GOLF

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 11:30 a.m.Golf

PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 1:30 p.m.NBC

PGA: Puerto Rico Open, 1:30 p.m.Golf

Champions: Cologuard Classic, 4 p.m.Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL

Scouting Combine, noonNFLN

XFL

St. Louis at DC, noonFX

Orlando at Arlington, 3 p.m.FX

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m.FS2

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

San Diego at Houston, 2 p.m.AT&T SportsNet

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 3 p.m.ACCN

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Big Ten Tournament championship, 3:30 p.m.Big Ten

ACC Tournament championship, 6 p.m.ACCN

Big 12 Tournament championship, 8 p.m.ESPNU

Pac-12 Tournament championship, 8 p.m.Pac-12

PBR RODEO

U.S. Border Patrol Invitational*, 7 p.m.CBSSN

*Tape

