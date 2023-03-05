Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Feb. 6-10, 2023. "Sold" refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

The prices of these houses, calculated from the clerk's public records, are published in bold type in today's Business and Farm section.

1. 2009 Canal Point Owned by Nancy Qualls and R.L. Qualls (deceased), a house behind this gate was sold to Ida and Kramer Darragh and the Kramer Darragh and Ida Darragh Revocable Trust.

2. 5404 N. Grandview St. Owned by Priscilla and Collins Kilgore, this lot was sold to 5404 Grandview LLC.

3. 2700 N. Taylor St. Owned by Relyance Bank and the Winston T. Wilson Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Anthony Otwell and the B. Cunningham Legacy Trust.

4. 512 Chenal Woods Drive, Unit 131 Owned by Shelia and Lowell Jumper and the Lowell Steven Jumper and Shelia Dianne Jumper Revocable Trust, a unit in this building was sold to Deborah Phelps and George Cush.

5. 46 Epernay Circle Owned by Michael Bishop, this house was sold to Rebekah and Logan Kuhn.

6. 13401 Christopher Drive Owned by Arun Gangidi and Richa Arora, this house was sold to Catherine Love.