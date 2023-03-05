UALR runs afoul in OVC title game

Late in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon as Sali Kourouma headed to the University of Arkansas-Little Rock bench following her fifth foul, the television cameras panned to an obviously annoyed Joe Foley.

The Trojans’ head coach, typically stoic and rarely foul-mouthed, had a few choice words.

He was certainly not the only frustrated member of the UALR contingent as the Trojans’ NCAA Tournament hopes waned.

No. 3 seed Tennessee Tech gave top-seeded UALR a taste of its own medicine, controlling things throughout much of Saturday’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship Game en route to a 54-46 win at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. The Golden Eagles led by at least two possessions for the entirety of the second half and made life miserable for the Trojans on the offensive end.

It didn’t help UALR that Kourouma, the team’s leading scorer and the Ohio Valley Player of the Year played just 12 minutes because of foul woes and matched her season-low with six points. The performance came a day after she scored 25 points, more than half of the Trojans’ total offense against Southeast Missouri State.





TENNESSEE TECH 54, UALR 46





“It was a tough game,” Foley said. “We dug ourselves a hole by getting in foul trouble and that was pretty well the toughest part of the game.

“This team did an unbelievable job this year. I couldn’t ask any more out of a bunch. They were great to coach, they play so hard, and again, offensively, we struggle a little bit. But if you take Sali away, we really struggle.” UALR (21-10) made the opening minutes of the contest look like so many of the games they’ve played since the start of 2023. The Trojans jumped out to an 8-2 lead and forced five quick turnovers, leading to an early Tennessee Tech timeout.

Things shifted immediately, with the Golden Eagles seeming to get a clear message from Coach Kim Rosamond. UALR went scoreless for more than eight minutes and an extended 19-7 run from Tennessee Tech (22-9) pushed its advantage to 21-15 at halftime.

Much of that came with Kourouma on the Trojans sideline. After she was whistled for her second foul with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter, Foley pulled the Malian forward for the remainder of the half.

It was a similar story in the second half. Kourouma was whistled for her third and fourth fouls in a span of 2:15 in the third quarter — the first a questionable blocking foul and the second a charge on the offensive end.

Foley immediately pulled his best offensive player and didn’t reinsert her until the 6:40 mark of the fourth quarter.

“They did a good job of getting Sali in foul trouble,” Foley said. “We had a few wrinkles that were going to help us, but Sali was a big part of it and we didn’t get to see those.” Although UALR’s defense was its usual self, forcing 18 turnovers and holding the Golden Eagles without a three-pointer on six attempts from deep, the Trojans had a long day dealing with Tennessee Tech’s size.

Forward Kiera Hill poured in a season-high 14 points off the bench and 5-10 freshman Reghan Grimes added 12 more, helping the Golden Eagles rack up 38 points in the paint and clinch their first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2000.

As for UALR, it will be extended an opportunity to play in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament as the Ohio Valley regular-season champs.

Other than graduate transfer Nikki Metcalfe, the entire Trojan roster can return next year.

“I don’t think one game changed the success that we’ve had over the course of the season,” UALR junior Tia Harvey said. “Everything is preparation. This is just going to motivate fight even harder.”



