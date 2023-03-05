Sections
UAPB Lady Lions defeat Alcorn State

by Staff Report | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Shaun Doss Jr. of UAPB spins off an Alcorn State player during the first half of the men's game Saturday at H.O. Clemmons Arena. The game was being completed at deadline. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

This was Markisha Body's last chance to perform in a Lady Lions home jersey, and the graduate student made it count in a big way.

Body scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds Saturday, as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team scored a 74-66 win over Alcorn State University at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

And with the win, UAPB (12-16, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) earned a spot in this week's SWAC tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAPB will be seeded sixth and take on the No. 3 team in the conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The loss effectively ended any chance of Alcorn State (12-17, 8-10) getting in. The Lady Braves finished ninth in conference standings, one game behind eighth-place Grambling State University.

Body played in 17 games all season and averaged 2.5 points per game before Saturday, when she became a much bigger factor in her first start of the season. Body made 6 of 17 shots from the floor and grabbed 12 of her 14 boards on the defensive end.

Coriah Beck scored 19 points and Tia Morgan had 15 points, 6 assists and 3 steals in the win. Raziya Potter added 9 points.

Destiny Brown led Alcorn State with 20 points. Nakia Cheatham had 17 points and Cayla Obillo scored 13 points while collecting 5 steals.

UAPB led 37-24 at halftime.

