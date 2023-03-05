UAPB Lady Lions defeat Alcorn State

This was Markisha Body's last chance to perform in a Lady Lions home jersey, and the graduate student made it count in a big way.

Body scored 20 points and pulled down 14 rebounds Saturday, as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team scored a 74-66 win over Alcorn State University at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

And with the win, UAPB (12-16, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) earned a spot in this week's SWAC tournament at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. UAPB will be seeded sixth and take on the No. 3 team in the conference at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The loss effectively ended any chance of Alcorn State (12-17, 8-10) getting in. The Lady Braves finished ninth in conference standings, one game behind eighth-place Grambling State University.

Body played in 17 games all season and averaged 2.5 points per game before Saturday, when she became a much bigger factor in her first start of the season. Body made 6 of 17 shots from the floor and grabbed 12 of her 14 boards on the defensive end.

Coriah Beck scored 19 points and Tia Morgan had 15 points, 6 assists and 3 steals in the win. Raziya Potter added 9 points.

Destiny Brown led Alcorn State with 20 points. Nakia Cheatham had 17 points and Cayla Obillo scored 13 points while collecting 5 steals.

UAPB led 37-24 at halftime.