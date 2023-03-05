Visitor center revises schedule





Little Rock's tourist information center in the city's historic Quapaw Quarter is returning to full-time hours.

The Quapaw Quarter Association, which manages the Visitors Center at Curran Hall, 615 E. Capitol Ave., said the building will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Then, from April to October, the building will be open on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

The changes take effect starting Monday, according to the Quapaw Quarter Association.

Since it reopened in 2021 after having been closed temporarily because of the pandemic, the Visitors Center was open part-time. In recent months, its hours have been from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It was closed Sundays.

The tourist information center's hours have been an unresolved question for about two years because of funding.

The visitors center closed in March 2020 during the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. As a result, annual management fees paid to the association by the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau were suspended.

In December 2020, the Convention and Visitors Bureau said it would not be able to provide "direct financial support" for Curran Hall after experiencing a major reduction in revenue that was expected to continue into 2021.

The city authorized the reopening of the visitors center in June 2021. The Quapaw Quarter Association reopened the facility with a reduced staff, cutting expenses to work within the city's portion of the management fee. But the Quapaw Quarter Association said that, even with the reductions, costs exceeded the management fee. So, in September 2021, the city manager approved a reduction of Curran Hall's operating hours, according to the Association.

In December 2022, the Quapaw Quarter Association said the Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to pay the deficit.

The Quapaw Quarter Association said Friday the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission -- the governing body for the Convention and Visitors Bureau, amended its annual budget to restore funding to support the management of the Visitor Center at Curran Hall. The Quapaw Quarter Association and the Convention and Visitors Bureau agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding on the terms of the management for one year.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



