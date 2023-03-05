Volunteers knock out Tigers, earn title shot vs. Gamecocks

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Rickea Jackson scored 26 points and Jordan Horston 17 as Tennessee rallied from 17 points down to defeat No. 4 LSU 69-67 Saturday night and reach its first SEC Tournament championship game since 2015.

Jackson and Horston both had 10 rebounds in the improbable comeback.

LSU seemed in control, up 40-26 at halftime with Angel Reese and Alexis Morris leading the way. But Tennessee, behind Jackson and Horston, steadily reeled in the Tigers.

The Lady Vols will face No. 1 South Carolina today for the league crown.

Jackson's basket tied it at 56 and Horston followed with back-to-back jumpers to give Tennessee its first lead at 60-58 with 5:12 to play.

The Tigers got within 68-67 on Morris' steal and breakaway layup with 1:24. They had the ball in the final 15 seconds when Reese was called for an offensive foul on her drive to the basket.

After Tess Darby made one of two foul shots, LSU got a final chance. But Morris' 35-footer at the buzzer was off-target.

The Lady Vols stormed the court and jumped around in celebration. They'll have to collect themselves quickly and refocus to face undefeated South Carolina for the trophy.

Reese finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Her six made free throws gave her 204 this year to break LSU's single-season mark set by Maree Jackson in 1977-78.

Morris ended with 20 points for the Tigers.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 80,

OLE MISS 51

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Laeticia Amihere scored 17 points to lead No. 1 South Carolina into the SEC Tournament final for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Gamecocks (31-0) won their 37th consecutive game. Kamilla Cardoso also had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Zia Cooke finished with 14 points and Brea Beal 13 for the Gamecocks.

It was the second consecutive year Mississippi's tournament was ended in the semifinals by the Gamecocks.

Leading scorer Angel Baker, averaging 15.3 points coming in, was held to nine on 4-of-15 shooting. Madison Scott led the Rebels (23-8) with 15 points.

NO. 14 OHIO STATE 79,

NO. 2 INDIANA 75

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rikki Harris made a go-ahead layup with 38 seconds left for 14th-ranked Ohio State in a victory over second-ranked Indiana after rallying from a 24-point deficit in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Taylor Thierry had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals for the Buckeyes (25-6), who turned up their full-court press in the second half to take down the regular-season conference champion Hoosiers (27-3) and damage their bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

NO. 7 IOWA 89,

NO. 5 MARYLAND 84

MINNEAPOLIS -- Caitlin Clark had 22 points and nine assists, Gabbie Marshall and McKenna Warnock each scored 21 points, and Iowa made a season-high 15 shots from three-point range to beat Maryland in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The defending conference tournament champion Hawkeyes (25-6) will play 14th-ranked Ohio State in the championship game today.

Abby Meyers and Diamond Miller each scored 21 points for the Terrapins (25-6).

LOUISVILLE 64,

NO. 10 NOTRE DAME 38

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Hailey Van Lith had 15 points, and unranked Louisville used a stifling defensive performance to knock off No. 10 Notre Dame to advance to the ACC Tournament championship game.

It's the first time Notre Dame (25-5) has been held to under 50 points all season.

The Cardinals (23-10) will be seeking their first title since 2018 today when they face No. 8 Virginia Tech.

NO. 8 VIRGINIA TECH 58,

NO. 13 DUKE 37

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Georgia Amoore scored 24 points on six three-pointers and Virginia Tech advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game for the first time in program history with a victory over Duke.

ACC player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Hokies (26-4).

Elizabeth Balogun had nine points for Duke (25-6).

NO. 9 UCONN 69,

GEORGETOWN 39

UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead UConn to a rout of Georgetown in the Big East quarterfinals.

Dorka Juhasz added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Lou Lopez Senechal added 14 points for the top-seeded Huskies (27-5), who have won six of their last seven games.

Kelsey Ransom had 12 points to lead Georgetown (14-17).

NO. 12 TEXAS 80,

KANSAS STATE 52

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 21 points and No. 12 Texas smothered Kansas State to win a share of the Big 12 Conference championship for the first time since 2004..

The Longhorns (23-8, 14-4) share the title with Oklahoma, but the defending tournament champions take the No. 1 seed into the league tournament because they swept the Sooners.

Serena Sundell had 12 points for the Wildcats (16-15, 5-13).

NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 80,

OKLAHOMA STATE 71

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Taylor Robertson had 15 points and six assists and No. 16 Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State to wrap up their first Big 12 championship since 2009.

Skylar Vann had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oklahoma (24-5, 14-4). Liz Scott added 13 points and backup center Beatrice Culliton scored 11. Naomie Alnatas scored 15 points, Lexy Keys 14 and Lior Garzon 13 for Oklahoma State (20-10, 10-8).

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 72,

TEXAS TECH 56

AMES, Iowa -- Ashley Joens scored 22 points and became the Big 12 Conference all-time leader in games played and Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech to close the regular season.

Emily Ryan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Cyclones (19-8, 11-7).

Bailey Maupin scored 10 points for the Lady Raiders (18-13, 6-12).

NO. 24 MIDDLE TENNESSEE 72,

UTEP 68, OT

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Jaylynn Gregory and reserve Kseniya Malashka scored 17 points apiece and No. 24 Middle Tennessee (25-4, 18-2) withstood UTEP (19-10, 12-8) for an overtime win.

Elina Arike scored 17 points, Adhel Tac 16 and Jazion Jackson 11 for UTEP.