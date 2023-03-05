Wine & Roses performs at Pine Bluff’s Live@5

Always welcome at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the Memphis group Wine & Roses filled the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater for Friday evening's Live@5 concert.

Originally from Pine Bluff, the jazz band has been together since 2002 and are now the house band for the Peabody Hotel in Memphis.

For two hours Friday evening, they once again delivered.

Matthew J. Howard, ASC visitor relations coordinator and artist, said, ""Live@5 is a staple here at ASC... We owe its success to the region's cultural heritage. Pine Bluff is part of the Delta, steeped in rock, blues, and jazz. The city itself is positioned to gain a Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District in Downtown Pine Bluff, so you know it's important for us as the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas to provide an avenue for our community to sit, dance, and enjoy these genres."

Entry for Friday night was $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers, and complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages were provided for those ages 21 or older.

The two-hour event started at 5 p.m., and was sponsored by M.K. Distributors, Inc. of Pine Bluff.

A popular program

Live@5 has been a mainstay at ASC for more than 15 years and one of their longest-running monthly events, said Rachel Miller, ASC director.

"The audience loves the low key atmosphere and the cold beverages. It's a great way to unwind after a long week," Miller said.

Originally, it was only held inside the theater, located inside ASC facility's main facility, 701 S. Main St., but now, depending on the season and the weather, it's held inside or outside in the ART Yard, located at the rear of the newly opened ARTSpace on Main, next door at 623 S. Main St.

Even during a portion of the covid-19 pandemic 2020-21 shutdown, Shakeelah Rahmaan, ASC public programs coordinator, found a way to keep Live@5 going by live-streaming.

Wine & Roses was the first group ASC live-streamed in 2020, but the next spring, the staff resumed live performances.

These were no longer held inside but when the weather permitted, they moved Live@5 outside to the main facility's patio.

Once the ART Yard was opened, the music show was set up there.

Either in the theater or ART Yard, there's not a bad seat because of the intimate seating of each venue.

Miller said about Live@5's continued success, "It's an affordable after-work experience featuring local and regional musicians."

Rahmaan said, "All of our bands are great and are favorites of the community."

Upcoming performances

ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock and roll singers or bands on the first Friday of every month from February through December.

Howard said, "We regularly collaborate with members in The Port City Blues Society in Pine Bluff and the nationally touring Jazz Ensemble from The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB). Both are lined up for our 2023 Live@5 season."

This year's lineup includes the UAPB Jazz Ensemble in April; the Josh Park Band in May; the Port City Blues Players in June; Platinum Hitz in July; The Vibe in August; Ricky Wade in September; Neighbors in October; Darnell Cann-Ward in November; with Billy Jeter finishing out the 2023 season in December.

On Friday, April 7, the Arts and Science Center at Pine Bluff (ASC), 701 S. Main St., will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Jazz Ensemble. M.K. Distributors, Inc. will host the event.

Tickets are sold at the door.

For more information, call (870) 536-3375 or go to: www.asc701.org/live-at-5.

Photos:

At Friday's Live@5 concert, Wine & Roses filled the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas's Catherine M. Bellamy Theater.