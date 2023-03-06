Arkansas looking to snap recent skid

FAYETTEVILLE -- It was a rough close to the regular season for the University of Arkansas basketball team.

The Razorbacks will take a three-game losing streak into the SEC Tournament after No. 23 Kentucky beat them 88-79 on Saturday in Walton Arena.

"Losing three in a row, that takes a toll on confidence for our team," Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith said. "But as a leader, I've got to come out ready to practice and tell the guys the season's not over."

The Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10) are the No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament and play No. 7 seed Auburn (20-11, 10-8) at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

"We've just got to come ready to play," Smith said.

The losing streak hasn't hurt Arkansas in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings because of the opponents involved.

The Razorbacks lost 86-83 at SEC champion and No. 2 Alabama (26-5, 16-2) and at No. 12 Tennessee (22-9, 11-7) before losing to Kentucky (21-10, 12-6).

Alabama is No. 2 in the NET rankings, Tennessee is No. 3 and Kentucky is No. 20.

"We feel confident that we're an NCAA Tournament team," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said.

CBS and ESPN both have Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament in bracket projections posted on Sunday.

The Razorbacks are projected by CBS as a No. 9 seed playing No. 8 Iowa State in Columbus, Ohio, in the East Region with Purdue as the No. 1 seed.

ESPN has Arkansas as a No. 9 seed playing No. 8 Illinois in Denver in the West Region with Houston as the No. 1 seed.

A strong showing in Nashville figures to move the Razorbacks up in the bracket projections considering Auburn is No. 32 in the NET rankings and the Arkansas-Auburn winner will advance to play No. 24 Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3), which is No. 23 in the NET rankings after beating Alabama 67-61 on Saturday.

The Razorbacks lost 72-59 at Auburn on Jan. 7 in the teams' only regular-season meeting and split two games against the Aggies, winning 81-70 at home and losing 62-56 on the road.

After Auburn beat Tennessee 79-70 at home on Saturday, the Tigers are projected as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament by CBS and a No. 11 seed by ESPN.

"It's up to our team to try to continue to get better," Musselman said. "It's up to our team to play as hard as you can possibly play.

"I thought we played well at Alabama. I did not think we played well at Tennessee and I did not think we played well [against Kentucky]. We've got to improve for sure."

Smith's play was a bright spot for the Razorbacks against Kentucky as he had 25 points, 6 assists, 4 steals and 3 rebounds in 35 minutes. He hit 10 of 23 shots, including 3 of 8 three-pointers, and 2 of 4 free throws.

"I thought Nick played really well, 25 points on 23 shots," Musselman said. "I think the biggest thing is just collectively how do we have on-court chemistry where we're clicking and playing good on both sides of the basketball."