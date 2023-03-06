Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs to use first walk-through metal detectors during finals





For the first time, security measures at Bank OZK Arena during the state basketball finals will include walk-through metal detectors, Visit Hot Springs said Monday.

"There won't be any need to empty your pockets and other measures," Jennifer Wolcott, director of operations for Visit Hot Springs, said in a news release. The finals are being held at the arena Thursday through Saturday.

"Fans will be able to walk through the detectors pretty much unimpeded, provided they don't have any of the prohibited items in their possession," Wolcott said.

Prohibited items include the following: weapons of any kind; knives of any kind; firearms of any kind; backpacks; bags larger than 14-by-14-by-6 inches; more than one bag; fireworks or pyrotechnics of any kind; outside food or beverages; beach balls; Frisbees; confetti; streamers; laser pointers; balloons; noisemaking devices; audio or video recording devices, except for cellphones and authorized media equipment; signs, flags, banners and "any other items deemed by staff and/or event organizers to be a potential safety or security threat."

Clear bags, one per person, will be allowed as long as they are smaller than 14-by-14 inches.

"We want all fans to have a great time experiencing the competition during this great tournament," Wolcott said, "and we will be working hard to ensure that fans are safe and secure while rooting for their home teams. We believe the security measures that will be in effect will make sure that happens."

Wolcott said the following three entrances to Bank OZK Arena will be open for the tournament: Convention Boulevard at Laurel Street; Church Street and Laurel Street; and the convention center Concourse. The sky bridge that connects the arena to the Embassy Suites by Hilton Hot Springs Hotel & Spa will not be open.



